Morning Joe paints frightening portrait of ‘absolutely staggering’ number of US pandemic victims under Trump

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday morning, host Joe Scarborough broke down the numbers of coronavirus pandemic victims in the U.S., explaining that the U.S. is suffering a disproportionate number of cases compared to the rest of the world due to bungling by Donald Trump’s administration.

Sitting in with co-host Mika Brzezinski and regular Jonathan Lemire, the MSNBC host was genuinely stunned by the disparity of numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Sharing a clip of the president on Friday repeatedly downplaying virus cases in the U.S. as “tiny,” Brzezinski dug into the latest numbers.

“That tiny percentage is a major percentage of the world deaths due to the coronavirus,” host Brzezinski explained. “The United States has roughly 4.3 percent of the world’s population. it has roughly 29 percent of the world worlds’ coronavirus deaths. The U.S. added 2,000 deaths this weekend, bringing the total to almost 91,000 people lost. On the record, at least, 91,000 people lost to coronavirus. NBC News puts the number of cases at more than 1.5 million.”

“The director of the CDCsays the U.S. is now on track to pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on June 1st,” she continued. “That’s exactly two weeks from now. The director says the estimate is based on 12 different models from top institutions, including Columbia University and MIT.”

“It is remarkable that this same president, who actually said in January, when his staff was warning him that 500,000 Americans could die, and weeks after he started to get warnings from the State Department, from the Pentagon, from his intel briefings every day, he said — this was on January 22nd — going to be one person coming in from China, and it was all taken care of. Even when the warnings became more public, the president said it was 11 people and it’d be down to zero. 15 people was going to be down to zero. It was going to go away magically.”

“The president is saying that it is just a few people,” he continued. “It is just a small percentage, a very, very small percentage, which is remarkable. Nobody said that after 9/11. Nobody said the 57,000 deaths in Vietnam was a small percentage. Nobody said deaths in Korea were just — of young Americans was just a small percentage. Here we are, 90,000 dead.”

“Mika brings up a good point,” he added. “If the president really wants to get into the percentage game, the United States has about 4.25 percent of the world’s population. Very soon, more than one in three deaths from COVID-19 will come from the United States. The United States has 4.25 percent of the world’s population. Very soon, even as we move towards opening up, very soon, one in three infections in the world will come from the United States of America. Not third-world countries. Not from countries that we usually look down upon, as far as we can, — inferior medically, inferior when it comes to technology and science. No, the United States of America, little over 4percent of the population, very soon, will be responsible for one out of three deaths in the world for the coronavirus. The numbers are absolutely staggering.”

