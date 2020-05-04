‘Mourning in America’: GOP group unleashes devastating ad that hits Trump for making US ‘weaker, sicker, poorer’
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group whose aim is to derail the president’s reelection campaign, has unleashed a devastating new ad that aims to be the mirror image of former President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” ads.
The ad, which is titled “Mourning in America,” shreds Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
“Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” the ad begins. “With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work — the worst economy in decades.”
The ad then continues to hammer away at the horrific toll that Trump’s handling of the crisis has had on Americans.
“Many are giving up hope,” it says. “Millions worry that a loved one won’t survive COVID-19. There’s mourning in America — and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, sicker, and poorer.”
The ad concludes by asking “will there even be an America” left if Trump manages to win another four years.
Watch the ad below.
