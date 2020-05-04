Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Mika explains how coronavirus has finally revealed ugly truth about Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski busted President Donald Trump for wrecking his re-election chances with constant lies about the coronavirus crisis.

The “Morning Joe” co-host said his handling of the pandemic has been scandalous, and she said the stakes were too high for his usual strategies to work.

“This virus is really different than other presidential scandals in terms of people criticizing the way the president has handled it, or citing his incompetence — total and complete incompetence — that many see is a scandal,” Brzezinski said. “It’s led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. Unlike the Mueller report or the Ukraine scandal, many Americans, maybe Trump supporters across America, hard-working people who are going to work the next day and are worried about the next paycheck, they were willing to let him deal with it, to trust him on it, to go with it. But this virus has something different happening to every single American, including Trump’s base.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This virus has American citizens fact-checking the president themselves,” she continued. “They are scared. Something seems wrong with everything that he is saying as it pertains to this virus. When someone tells you to put disinfectant under your skin, you want to double check that. When someone is touting a drug that the chief doctor for the United States, representing the fight against this virus, is saying, ‘No, it’s dangerous,’ you want to fact-check that. If your child is a nurse or a doctor on the front lines, going to work every day, 12-hour, 14-hour, 16-hour shifts, and you’re worried they will be exposed to the coronavirus and they, too, may be one of the many deaths, that your son or daughter is dealing with every day, you want to fact-check the president. If you, yourself, have the coronavirus or you know someone who has suffered deeply, or perhaps you know someone who has died a terrible death, you want to fact-check this president yourself.”

“You’re not listening to Joe and Mika, you’re not listening to CNN, you’re not watching Fox — you’re calling your doctor,” Brzezinski added. “You’re not listening to the president and just whole hog taking it all as perfect truth when it doesn’t seem right, when this virus is killing potentially up to 100,000 people in this country. You’re not going to leave it to him anymore. You’re going to fact-check him yourself. People are feeling this, people can see that something is wrong.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is the ‘biggest obstacle’ to beating COVID-19 — and the GOP must ‘get rid of him’: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

A brutal opinion piece from USA Today deems President Donald Trump the "biggest obstacle" to beating the coronavirus in the United States, and it begs Republicans to dump him for the good of the country.

"If Republicans actually want to get Americans back to work, what they have to do is simple: Get rid of Donald Trump now," writes columnist Jason Sattler. "While it’s almost science fiction to imagine the Republican Party and its billionaire backers growing something resembling a spine and compelling Trump to resign or, at least, not seek reelection in 2020, it’s at least a scientific possibility, unlike any hope of having a fully tested vaccine in the next few months."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Testing in California still a frustrating patchwork of haves and have-nots

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Months into the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, widespread diagnostic testing still isn’t available, and California offers a sobering view of the dysfunction blocking the way.It’s hard to overstate how uneven the access to critical test kits remains in the nation’s largest state. Even as some Southern California counties are opening drive-thru sites to make testing available to any resident who wants it, a rural northern county is testing raw sewage to determine whether the coronavirus has infiltrated its communities.County to county, city to city — even hospital to hospital wi... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says he won’t approve COVID-19 package without tax cut that offers zero relief for 30 million newly unemployed

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

"'Payroll tax cut' is code for 'gut Social Security and Medicare's dedicated funding, then demand benefit cuts.' Democrats must stand strong and continue blocking Trump's terrible idea."

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will not approve another badly needed Covid-19 stimulus package if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut, a policy that would strike a blow to Social Security and Medicare funding while offering no relief for the more than 30 million people who have lost their jobs over the past six weeks.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image