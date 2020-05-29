MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips police culture that prevents cops from telling fellow officers to stop kneeling on man’s neck

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped the police culture that prevents officers from speaking up to prevent the slow killing of an unarmed man during an arrest.
A Minneapolis police officer kneeled on 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while three fellow officers stood by and watched, and the “Morning Joe” host said they should all be in jail facing charges.
“I think the police officer whose knee was on George Floyd’s neck, killing him, obviously was beyond horrifying,” Scarborough said. “I’m also horrified by the fact that three other police officers stared at this happening, let him do it, which we can see from the other video — let him do it. Not one of them during the nine minutes tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, back off. Hey, let’s let him up.’ Not one of them.”
“That’s not just one officer out of line,” he added. “That’s a real problem with culture in the police department, that is a problem with leadership in the police department, that there was not one good man there, one decent man to say, ‘Hey, this is wrong, let’s put the cuffs on him. Let’s put him in the car, let’s take it to the to the station.’ That’s a real problem with a culture in that police department, it needs to be spoken to.”
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter's fact checks.
Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president's tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.
"Let's say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots," Kilmeade said. "What if he just said 'in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.' Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don't care if it's his opinion."
John James, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, privately told African-American leaders in the state that it was pointless to publicly call out President Donald Trump's raciststatements — shortly before he publicly criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for "hurtful" remarks he made about black voters.
"When I do talk about a prosperity agenda, that's the goal, is achieving equity and equality for our people, not standing up on Twitter and condemning folks," James said in a leaked video obtained by Salon, in response to a question about why he had not spoken out about the president's racist rhetoric. "We've had our minds twisted to believe that speaking out is tantamount to fixing things."
Protesters broke windows and charged into the Ohio Statehouse during a standoff with police over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations turned violent Thursday night in several U.S. cities over Floyd's killing by police, and officers in Columbus fired tear gas and pepper spray at about 400 protesters who were vandalizing and looting stores along South High Street, reported the Columbus Dispatch.