Mt Fuji to be closed in summer due to pandemic
Tokyo (AFP) – Japan’s beloved Mount Fuji will be closed during this year’s summer climbing season to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Monday.Shizuoka prefecture, home to the country’s tallest mountain, announced they were closing three of the four major routes to the mountain’s peak.”The routes open in summer but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10,” the only climbing season for Mount Fuji, a Shizuoka prefecture official told AFP.”We’re taking this measure so as not to spread the coronavirus,” the official said.It will be the first time the …
First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe
Quito (AFP) - The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador's indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.Waorani organizations -- speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) -- warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a "pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4," the ministry said in a statement.She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the stat... (more…)
US facing severe crisis, but not a depression: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
Washington (AFP) - The US is facing a severe economic downturn amid the global pandemic, but will not suffer another Great Depression and will see a recovery begin later this year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday.The world's top economy was strong before the COVID-19 outbreak hit, like a natural disaster, causing nationwide business shutdowns, Powell said. And the banking system had been rebuilt stronger since the global financial crisis.Data show more than 30 million jobs were destroyed in the US, as businesses were shuttered nationwide amid the efforts to stop the spread of t... (more…)
New York’s Gov. Cuomo takes virus test on live TV
New York (AFP) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday took a coronavirus test during his televised briefing and urged any fellow New Yorkers with symptoms or having been exposed to the virus to follow his example."You don't have to be New York tough to take that test," he said during the live broadcast of his popular daily briefing.Cuomo's sometimes folksy and often informative briefings have been followed by thousands of viewers since New York emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the US, with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths."You have to be smart, united, discipli... (more…)