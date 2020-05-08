Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Much more to come!’ Trump gloats about Barr unraveling Mike Flynn’s guilty pleas

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump gloated that his Department of Justice had unraveled a pair of guilty pleas by former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Democratic lawmakers and legal experts accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the Justice Department to serve the president’s personal interests, and Trump promised more of the same going foward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA,” Trump tweeted. “Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together!”

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general, admitted twice in court that he had lied to FBI investigators about his pre-inauguration contacts with the Russian ambassador and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

But those charges were tossed out Thursday after Barr ordered a review of the origins of that investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He’s so stupid!’ Morning Joe scorches Trump for calling Putin to ‘celebrate’ Flynn’s charges getting dismissed

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scorched President Donald Trump for calling up Russian president Vladimir Putin the same day the Department of Justice tossed charges against Mike Flynn -- who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia probe.

The "Morning Joe" host pointed out that Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the same Russian ambassador Trump hosted in the White House after he fired FBI director James Comey, whom he slurred as a "nutjob" while meeting with two top Kremlin officials.

"You know, he can say hoax as many times as he wants to say hoax, it doesn't change the fact that he would be sitting in jail right now if he weren't president of the United States and if there weren't a corrupt attorney general," Scarborough said. "He committed one act of obstruction of justice after another. Robert Mueller said, 'I can't get to that,' as far as whether he can be charged in the criminal complaint, because he is president of the United States -- Justice Department guidelines don't allow me to do that."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell accelerating plan to place at least one more justice on Supreme Court before the election: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his fellow Republicans in the Senate are setting the stage to rush through a nomination to the Supreme Court as quickly as possible should a seat become open before the November election.

According to one senior Republican, Sen. John Barrasso (WY): "We’re going to fill it”

With an eye on the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was briefly hospitalized this week again, GOP senators are dead set on placing another conservative on the court out of fear that may lose control of the chamber in November.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe blows up ‘laughable’ GOP claims to be the ‘party of life’

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blew up Republican claims to be the "party of life" after President Donald Trump surrendered the lives of American seniors to the coronavirus.

The president has tossed aside his administration's own guidelines on easing social distancing measures in hopes of restarting the wrecked economy, and the "Morning Joe" host said the move was premature, misguided and irresponsible.

"It's about politics -- it's not about health, it's not about safety," Scarborough said. "It's really not about the economy. He's going to make the economy even worse by doing this. You know, he did say one thing that was correct. When he said he was going to open up the United States, open up these businesses, try to force these businesses to open up, I think a lot of them weren't going to because they don't want to die, and they don't want their customers to die. But he said, quote, 'There will be more deaths.' Yes, we're going to open up the economy and, quote, 'There will be more deaths.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image