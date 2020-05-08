‘Much more to come!’ Trump gloats about Barr unraveling Mike Flynn’s guilty pleas

President Donald Trump gloated that his Department of Justice had unraveled a pair of guilty pleas by former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Democratic lawmakers and legal experts accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the Justice Department to serve the president’s personal interests, and Trump promised more of the same going foward.

“Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA,” Trump tweeted. “Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together!”

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general, admitted twice in court that he had lied to FBI investigators about his pre-inauguration contacts with the Russian ambassador and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

But those charges were tossed out Thursday after Barr ordered a review of the origins of that investigation.

