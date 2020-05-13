Quantcast
Naomi Klein explains how companies like Google plan to profit in a high-tech COVID-19 dystopia

In her new report for The Intercept on the “Screen New Deal,” Naomi Klein looks at how the coronavirus pandemic is more high-tech than previous disasters — and how the future we’re being rushed into could transform our lives into a “living laboratory for a permanent — and highly profitable — no-touch future.” She joins us to discuss what she found, and says, “I think we’re going to see very incomplete so-called solutions … that massively benefit private tech interests.”

2020 Election

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez joins Joe Biden’s climate crisis task force

May 13, 2020

"I commend Joe Biden for working together with my campaign to assemble a group of leading thinkers and activists who can and will unify our party in a transformational and progressive direction," Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

Following her call for former Vice President Joe Biden to reach out to progressives in order to win the 2020 general election against President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accepted an invitation to co-chair the Biden campaign's newly-formed "unity task force" on the climate.

2020 Election

GOP Senate aide: ‘Not sure you’d have a lot of complaints’ if Trump lost and Republicans held Senate

May 13, 2020

An anonymous aide for a Republican senator tells The Atlantic's Peter Nicholas that many GOP senators wouldn't be too unhappy to see President Donald Trump lose so long as he didn't take them down as well.

According to Nicholas, some Republicans find putting up with Trump "exhausting" and could tolerate serving under a President Joe Biden.

"I don’t think people are freaking out that it’s the end of Trump,” the unnamed Senate aide said. "They’re freaking out about [whether] it’s the end of their majority or their career. If Trump goes down and goes down big, that means you lose a lot of congressional seats and Senate races."

Breaking Banner

Trump is peddling yet a new fake scandal — but there’s no way around 83,000 deaths

May 13, 2020

On Monday afternoon, President Trump tried once again to declare victory in the fight against what he calls "the invisible enemy" by holding one of his so-called briefings in the Rose Garden to celebrate America's allegedly successful testing program. As one would expect, trying to sell the assembled press on such a blatant lie did not go well. At best, the testing program has been "anemic and spotty," as former President Obama has put it, and the long delays and dithering in the response have led to the deaths of 83,000 people, and counting, within just a couple of months.

