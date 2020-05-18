Need money from your retirement fund? Vanguard advises taking loans instead of withdrawals.
Need to take emergency money out of your retirement fund?With more than 36 million Americans unemployed in the wake of the pandemic, you are not alone. That’s the largest rise in claims since the U.S. Department of Labor started tracking the data in 1967.As a result, the federal government changed the rules surrounding retirement accounts so we can take our money out more easily. The changes were part of the massive $2 trillion economic stimulus plan called the CARES Act.However, Vanguard is advising investors that taking money out of our retirement accounts comes at a cost. Borrowing from you…
2020 Election
One of Trump’s biggest 2016 donors has ‘ghosted’ the president over his botched coronavirus response: report
In the 2016 election, there were two distinct types of Trump voters: (1) the hardcore MAGA base and (2) independents who weren’t fond of Donald Trump but disliked the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, even more. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel clearly fell into the first category, making substantial donations to Trump’s campaign and speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention. But journalists Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay, in the Daily Beast, report that Thiel has “taken on a dramatically reduced — if not altogether nonexistent — role in pushing for Trump 2020.” And Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to blame.
Breaking Banner
Officer who shot Breonna Taylor to death is a ‘dirty cop’ with a ‘vendetta’ — according to ongoing federal lawsuit
A federal lawsuit is accusing one of the narcotics detectives in the shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor of violating the civil rights of suspects, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
The suit, which was filed in October 2019 by Kendrick Wilson, says Officer Brett Hankison's “fatal misdeed was attracting the unwanted and undeserved attention” of Hankison who had decided that Wilson, “for one reason or another, had to be engaging in illegal activity, and that he had to ensure his conviction.”
COVID-19
Putin intervenes as Russia’s Dagestan faces virus ‘catastrophe’
President Vladimir Putin was forced to intervene personally on Monday in the epidemic sweeping Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan, as local officials described the coronavirus situation as a "catastrophe."
For several days now, there have rumors of mounting fatalities and overwhelmed hospitals in the mountainous majority-Muslim region and local medical staff have taken to social media to make frantic appeals.
Dagestan's top cleric, Mufti Akhmad Abdulayev, described the situation as dire and pleaded to the Kremlin for help.
"The scope of the catastrophe is forcing us to appeal to you," he told Putin via video link Monday. "Please, bring your attention to Dagestan."