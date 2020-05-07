‘Never see the light of day’: Trump blocks CDC from releasing guidelines on safely re-opening public spaces like restaurants and schools
The Trump administration has blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from releasing a 17-page manual designed to help a wide variety of public spaces, from restaurants to schools to day-care centers to churches, re-open safely.
The Associated Press reports “agency scientists were told the guidance ‘would never see the light of day,’ according to a CDC official.”
The guidelines, which also included guidance for employers with vulnerable workers, were set to be released Friday.
One person “close to the White House’s coronavirus task force,” according to the AP, “said the CDC documents were never cleared by CDC leadership for public release,” and “said that White House officials don’t want to offer detailed guidance for how specific sectors can reopen, calling it a ‘slippery slope.”
CNN adds that coronavirus task force co-ordinator Dr. Deborah Birx had ordered the guidelines to be created.
“We are used to dealing with a White House that asks for things and then chaos ensues. A team of people at the CDC spent innumerable hours in response to an ask from Debbie Birx,” a source told CNN.
But President Trump has made clear there will not be a “new normal,” and is demanding a return to the America that existed before the coronavirus.
“I see the new normal being what it was three months ago. I think we want to go back to where it was,” Trump said. “I want to go back to where it was, that’s where we’re going to be.”
President Donald Trump has made clear he will take no responsibility for anything that goes wrong, while demanding credit for anything that goes right.
“No, I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump infamously said in mid-March when asked about coronavirus testing failures.
COVID-19
Pandemic shuts down Nepal’s ‘Himalayan Viagra’ harvest
The lucrative annual trek to harvest a caterpillar fungus nicknamed "Himalayan Viagra" that can fetch three times the price of gold in China will be banned amid Nepal's coronavirus lockdown, officials said Thursday.
Yarchagumba, which means "summer plant, winter insect" in Tibetan, is found for a few weeks above 3,500 meters (11,550 feet) and forms when the parasitic fungus lodges itself in a caterpillar, slowly killing it.
Harvesting the cone-shaped Ophiocordyceps sinensis is highly profitable and every spring, houses and schools empty as thousands of villagers make the sometimes perilous journey up into the mountains to collect it.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Gay couple accuses store of kicking them out for shopping together
A gay couple claims that they were kicked out of a U.K. grocery store because they were shopping together, LGBTQ Nation reports.
Jake Holliday and his boyfriend, Rhys, were shopping when a security guard asked them to leave because the store's social distancing guidelines disallowed couples to shop together. But according to Holliday, other heterosexual couples were shopping in the store. He says that heterosexual couples were also standing together in the queue outside.
Breaking Banner
Arizona’s GOP governor slammed for firing scientists who warned reopening the state will endanger public health
Some Republican governors have continued to emphasize the need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, including Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker. But others are much more Trumpian in their outlook: Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Texas’ Greg Abbott and Arizona’s Doug Ducey are pushing for their states to reopen their economies sooner rather than later — and in a scathing May 6 op-ed for the Arizona Republic, journalist Laurie Roberts slams Ducey for ignoring scientists who are warning him against reopening Arizona prematurely.