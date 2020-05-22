Quantcast
Connect with us

Never-Trump Republicans fear he has proven their critics right: ‘Cruelty, racism, and misogyny’ are ‘baked into the party’s DNA’

Published

1 min ago

on

Never-Trump Republicans have always worried about the president’s takeover of the GOP, but now they’re expressing concern that he’s exposed their life’s work as a lie.

A new book by political scientists Robert Saldin and Steven Teles examines the 2016 election’s effects on Republican elites, who were shocked that former reality TV host Donald Trump scooped up low-information voters as more traditional candidates like Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush competed for high-information voters, according to The Bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To buy into Trump,” said GOP strategist Stuart Stevens, “you have to believe that the essence of what the Republican Party stood for — personal responsibility, embracing of legal immigration, character counts, strong on Russia — you have to believe that all of that was just a marketing slogan and it didn’t mean anything—any more than, we say, ‘Chevrolet’s the heartbeat of America.’”

Stevens said that has proved “every critic of the Republican Party right.”

“[Those critics] said the Republican Party really didn’t care about people, that it wasn’t a party that was inclusive,” he added. “Just go down the list — ‘doesn’t respect women.’ He’s made all that true, and he made all the wrong people right.”

Saldin and Teles, whose new book Never Trump: The Revolt of the Conservative Elites, argue that right-wing elites are essential to sustaining democracy by restraining and marginalizing extremists on their own side and persuading liberals or independents.

“This physical and social proximity can make them highly oppositional to liberalism,” the authors wrote, “but they also draw their sustenance and friendship networks from within generally liberal institutions and wish to preserve, while also comprehensively reforming, them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to Saldin and Teles, some of those same never-Trump elites are just now beginning to recognize their own roles in promoting or ignoring the demonization of liberals over the past three decades, which helped give rise to extreme polarization and provided a safe space for racist extremists in their movement.

“It wasn’t entirely just with Trump,” said conservative columnist Mona Charen. “It had started before then, it started with the Trayvon Martin thing. [That made me] realize that racism wasn’t as fringey a phenomenon as I had thought it was. I thought it was just in the fever swamps — but I don’t think that anymore.”

Saldin and Teles noted that never-Trumpers had minimized or denied the extremism within their party until they could blame the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The enthusiastic response that Trump’s cruelty, racism, and misogyny generated in a large part of the party base lent support to charges that those inclinations were in fact baked into the party’s DNA,” they wrote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The GOP was a ‘party of racists and Christian nationalists funded by the one percent’ long before Trump: op-ed

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Writing in Washington Monthly this Tuesday, Nancy LeTourneau writes that Donald Trump's presidency is a good lesson on how people should "heed the screaming siren telling us that something about our political system has gone profoundly awry."

The problem with our political system didn't start with Trump, according to LeTourneau, it's been in the works for decades. From Lee Atwater and the Southern Strategy in the 1970s, to the Reagan era, to Newt Gingrinch followed by the advent of Fox News -- it was a series of political tenures that allowed the GOP to become a "party of racists and Christian nationalists funded by the one percent with the goal of undermining the government."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-Ted Cruz aide for using his ‘henchmen’ kids to do his ‘dirty work’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

In a column for the Bulwark, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter -- a former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) -- went after Donald Trump for siccing his kids on political enemies and making them do his "dirty work" so he can remain in office past November.

In recent weeks, two of Trump's children, Don Jr. and Eric, have launched ugly attacks, with the president's namesake suggesting former Vice President Joe Biden is a pedophile, while Eric claimed the coronavirus pandemic was a "hoax" cooked up by Democrats to defeat his father in the November election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Treating COVID-19 with Trump-hyped drug creates ‘significantly higher risk of death’: study

Published

58 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump for months has been touting the benefits of taking hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

However, a massive new study published in the medical journal Lancet has found that treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine results in a "significantly higher risk of death."

As the Washington Post reports, the study is based on examining health outcomes from 96,000 COVID-infected patients across the world.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image