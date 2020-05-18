‘Never Trumpers’ plan to hold their own GOP convention in Charlotte in August
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bob Orr and Charles Jeter plan to join other Republicans at a convention in Charlotte this August — but not the one that will renominate President Donald Trump.Instead they’ll join a group called “Republicans for a New President.”Organized by Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who ran an independent campaign for president in 2016, the gathering is expected to bring together groups disaffected by the president, including Republicans for the Rule of Law and The Lincoln Project.“The Trump administration has failed, and that’s provided us with an opportunity to offer an alternat…
Laura Ingraham, working from home: Democrats pushing ‘panic porn’ because they ‘don’t like you’
Fox News prime-time host Laura Ingraham, who has no medical or scientific expertise, mocked public health concerns about vaccines, testing and contact tracing programs on her show Friday, accusing Democrats of pushing "panic porn" because "they don't even like you."
This article first appeared in Salon.
Ingraham offered fulsome praise of President Trump's Friday afternoon Rose Garden address, saying that Trump had "set a high bar with an aggressive timeline" for a vaccine, but that "he gave America at the same time just what she needed: optimism for opening."
Bill Clinton polling guru pinpoints surprising states Biden can lock down to derail Trump’s re-election bid
According to former President Bill Clinton's political director, the path to the White House for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is becoming clearer as polling shows that Donald Trump is hurting in some normally reliable Republican-leaning or pivotal swing states.
In the report, obtained by Axios, Doug Sosnik said the Rust Belt states already listed as key to both campaigns -- Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin -- are still in play but that Trump is in danger of losing at least two of the three, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.