Quantcast
Connect with us

New York City was locking down. So Fox News host Dana Perino headed for her home at the Jersey Shore — and stayed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Dana Perino took a look around a chaotic New York City in mid-March and, like a lot of people, headed for her beach house at the Jersey Shore.And like a lot of people with Shore houses, Perino has found a sense of comfort hunkered down and working at the Shore, in her case, Bay Head, N.J., — never mind what locals (or New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy) have to say about it.“When the city was starting to lock down, and Fox gave us the option of where we wanted to be, we wrestled with it for just a little bit,” said Perino in a recent telephone interview.“I thought it wouldn’t be that lo…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Paul Manafort released from prison and will serve the rest of his sentence at home: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Paul Manafort has been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump's disgraced campaign chairman will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home to lessen the risk of contracting the deadly virus, reported ABC News.

The 71-year-old Manafort has been serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.

The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump has a fantasy of dominating these women’: Clinical psychiatrist explains why the president is ‘aroused’ by conflict with female reporters

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

As we all ought to know by now, Donald Trump is an authoritarian and a would-be mad king. The coronavirus pandemic has only encouraged his worst impulses and behavior. There is no bottom to Trump’s addiction to cruelty, mayhem, lying and overall evil.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image