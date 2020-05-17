New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes a COVID-19 test on air to show it’s painless and easy

In an attempt to convince a reluctant public to get tested for the COVID-19 virus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took a test on live TV on Sunday morning, allowing a doctor to place a swab far up his nose.
Prior to the test he explained, “I don’t mean any disrespect for the medical professionals because my sister is a doctor, but some people don’t like to go to the doctor and getting tested. There’s a reluctance to go to a doctor’s office, which I understand. I am not good when it comes to this. I don’t do the scheduled check-ins I’m supposed to be doing. It’s like do I want to go and be poked and prodded and investigated and have a test and then worry about what the test says? Let’s be honest. So I’m not good at this.”
“But this test is not an invasive test, there’s no pain to this test,” he continued. “There is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. It’s fast and easy and so fast and so easy that even the governor can take this test — that’s how fast and easy it is. And for you doubting Thomases, which is what you are, gender-neutral because by profession you are doubting Thomases. I’m going to show you how fast and easy to take a test and demonstrate why there should be no reluctance.”
After the test he calmly sat down as stated, “That’s it. It’s the whole test. I’m not in pain and discomfort. Closing my eyes is a moment of relaxation and there’s no reason why you should not get the test. You don’t even have to be New York tough to take that test.”
Watch below:
Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. on Sunday asserted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) recent attack on former President Barack Obama is just a substitute for calling him a racial epithet.
"I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut," McConnell said after Obama criticized President Donald Trump's pandemic response last week.
"Why don't you just go ahead and call Barack Obama the n-word?" Pitts asked the Kentucky senator in a column for the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was among critics outraged that the fossil fuel industry is using tax breaks in the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep workers employed to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes—and then delivering that money to executives.
"Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives," Sanders tweeted sarcastically Friday.
Coronavirus has killed more than 85,000 people. Some 36 million workers have lost their jobs. Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives. https://t.co/4sj6gT53f9
ABC's "This Week " host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday morning after the White House official stated the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a billion dollars from the Chinese.
Speaking to the ABC host from the lawn in front of the White House, Navarro stated, "Joe Biden has forty years of sucking up to the Chinese, including 8 years as vice president. We already know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese."
"That's just not a fact," the ABC host cut in as Navarro shrugged and smirked. "That is not factual. That is just not a fact. He did not take in a billion dollars."