New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes a COVID-19 test on air to show it’s painless and easy

In an attempt to convince a reluctant public to get tested for the COVID-19 virus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took a test on live TV on Sunday morning, allowing a doctor to place a swab far up his nose.

Prior to the test he explained, “I don’t mean any disrespect for the medical professionals because my sister is a doctor, but some people don’t like to go to the doctor and getting tested. There’s a reluctance to go to a doctor’s office, which I understand. I am not good when it comes to this. I don’t do the scheduled check-ins I’m supposed to be doing. It’s like do I want to go and be poked and prodded and investigated and have a test and then worry about what the test says? Let’s be honest. So I’m not good at this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But this test is not an invasive test, there’s no pain to this test,” he continued. “There is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. It’s fast and easy and so fast and so easy that even the governor can take this test — that’s how fast and easy it is. And for you doubting Thomases, which is what you are, gender-neutral because by profession you are doubting Thomases. I’m going to show you how fast and easy to take a test and demonstrate why there should be no reluctance.”

After the test he calmly sat down as stated, “That’s it. It’s the whole test. I’m not in pain and discomfort. Closing my eyes is a moment of relaxation and there’s no reason why you should not get the test. You don’t even have to be New York tough to take that test.”

Watch below: