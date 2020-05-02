Nicolle Wallace receives widespread praise for raising Trump’s ire: ‘She’s the best of the best’

The leader of the free world lashed out at MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Saturday.

The “Deadline: White House” anchor has used her experience as a former top GOP strategist to provide insightful commentary on Trump’s failures in responding to coronavirus.

After Trump attacked her, people said it was a badge of honor.

Congratulation to @NicolleDWallace . This is her badge of honor and it makes me love her even more. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) May 2, 2020

Here’s some of what people are saying about Wallace:

Congrats to @NicolleDWallace for receiving the highest honor that Trump can bestow upon a civilian. https://t.co/ck2qIsbTiN — Gritty’s Political Brother (@grittypol) May 2, 2020

Donald Trump can't look Nicolle Wallace in the eyes because she knows this isn't a reality tv show. She knows he's a disgusting bully fraud. Look in her eyes. Angry, bemused, frightened, tired but undaunted.I'd trust her with my kids. Not Trump @NicolleDWallace @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/G6Zsk3e6on — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 3, 2020

Two punks picking on a woman. Two “dog” references. No woman in her right mind would vote for him. Ever. @NicolleDWallace is a gracious, smart, independent minded, intellectually curious woman. Men like Trump hate women like that. https://t.co/XSCfXhyoJi — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) May 3, 2020

One thing that has always stuck with me about @NicolleDWallace. When she ran a comms shop & one of her staff maybe didn't handle something the best way, she always claimed responsibility & took the hit. She walked the talk of "It's on me." Her team would have killed for her. https://t.co/h6juCk1XvN — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) May 2, 2020

I put my kids to bed and @NicolleDWallace is trending… When I was WH comms chief she would check in to see how I was doing not because we agreed on everything, but because she is a class act. a quality that clearly makes @realDonaldTrump uncomfortable. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 3, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump's bottomless contempt for women should never come as a surprise. “You have to treat ’em like shit,” he told New York magazine (Nov. 9, 1992). If he is attacking @NicolleDWallace, it can mean only one thing: She is a woman of superior integrity and intelligence — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 2, 2020

That means Nicolle is getting under his skin, she hit a nerve. Well done @NicolleDWallace !!!! https://t.co/nFiFD6Qawi — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2020

KUDOS to @NicolleDWallace for getting under his skin. We all know he lashes out at the truth-tellers who frighten him. Her intelligence and unapologetic focus on the truth makes him crazy. :)https://t.co/znrB8JuVmS — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 2, 2020

. @NicolleDWallace, with whom I’ve debated and discussed many difft issues dozens of times both on and off air, is one of the more brilliant people I have ever met. If you don’t like what she says, answer it on the merits. The name calling is so third grade. https://t.co/X28jF2y8KH — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 2, 2020

Ok, Don. That's too far. There are lines even you should never, ever cross and one is going after @nicolledwallace. She's the best of the best. The real leaders in both parties have her back. And that's because she has the brains, compassion and insight you never will. https://t.co/5K4kZUkGfI — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 3, 2020

hey @NicolleDWallace I've been trying for a Presidential insult for years, how do you do it? You're the best. Keep doing what you're doing. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 2, 2020

.@NicolleDWallace is a great reporter, but that's not the point of this tweet. The point of this tweet is that Donald Trump will take any moment, anywhere, at any time, to call a woman a bitch. https://t.co/CbejD0zZb8 — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) May 3, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump @NicolleDWallace didn't have a dad who loaned her many millions to start her business like you & then 100s of millions more in "loans" over the years. She hasn't sexually assaulted 30 women or caged children. She's smarter & classier than your 3rd rent a wife. https://t.co/Or1nUicwBq — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 2, 2020

Nothing gets to @realDonaldTrump more than independent, brilliant, talented, and strong women like @NicolleDWallace … he is absolutely terrified of the fact that women like Nicolle flat-out own scared little boys like Donnie https://t.co/L9CZTaea2j — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) May 3, 2020

Sharp, witty and one of the nicest I’ve met in political media. @NicolleDWallace would run rings around Trump.

But we all know he fears strong women like most insecure men do. https://t.co/ZlVEdcYiyC — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) May 3, 2020

