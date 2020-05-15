‘No benefit’ in hydroxychloroquine virus treatment: two studies
Treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had no positive effect and caused other health complications, two new studies showed Friday.
The anti-inflammatory has been touted by US President Donald Trump among others as a potential “game changer”, after initial studies in lab settings showed it may be able to prevent the virus replicating.
But several subsequent studies — including one funded by the US government — appear to have doused hopes that HCQ can help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
In the first study released Friday, researchers in France monitored 181 patients hospitalized with pneumonia due to COVID-19 and who needed oxygen.
Eighty-four were treated with HCQ and 97 were not.
They found no meaningful difference between the groups for either transfer to intensive care, death within seven days or developing acute respiratory distress syndrome within 10 days.
“Hydroxychloroquine has received worldwide attention as a potential treatment for COVID-19 because of positive results from small studies,” said the authors of the research, published in the BMJ journal.
“However, the results of this study do not support its use in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who require oxygen.”
A second study saw researchers in China split 150 COVID-19 patients in to two groups, one of which received HCQ.
After four weeks tests revealed similar rates of sustained infection among both groups, though adverse reactions to treatment were more common in the HCQ group.
Nor did the severity or duration of symptoms differ between each group.
Hydroxychloroquine and a related compound chloroquine have been used for decades to treat malaria, as well as the autoimmune disorders lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Last month the European Medicines Agency warned that there was no indication HCQ could treat COVID-19 and said some studies had seen serious and sometimes fatal heart problems in patients.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Supercut video shows stark contrast between Trump and other world leaders on COVID-19
A supercut video produced by the staff of The Atlantic draws an unflattering contrast between the leadership style of President Donald Trump and those of other world leaders who are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the video shows, leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern try to set a sober, comforting tone during the crisis.
"I need every New Zealander to help me," Ardern says at one point in the video. "We won't achieve that outcome of looking after everyone unless people follow the rules."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s coronavirus claims debunked by Obama’s ebola czar: We left behind a document that said ‘Playbook’ in big red letters
President Barack Obama's former "ebola czar" debunked claims that the previous administration left the U.S. unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 86,000 Americans dead.
Ron Klain, who coordinated Obama's response to the ebola outbreak, appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he pushed back against accusations by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- who say Obama's administration failed to create a pandemic response.
"We left behind a document that said, in big red letters on the front, 'Playbook,'" Klain said. "No doubt it was there -- 69 pages long, included on Page 9 a reference to the threat of new, emerging respiratory diseases, including coronavirus. So the plan was there. The plan was detailed, the plan included this particular threat. More important perhaps even than the plan, we left behind an office on pandemic preparedness in the National Security Council, with pandemic preparedness experts that John Bolton disassembled in 2018."
2020 Election
Major medical journal demands Trump’s removal over abject failures of COVID-19 response
In a very rare commentary on political matters, the editors of the esteemed medical journal The Lancet called for a new president in 2021 who can competently deal with a major health crisis by letting health care professionals do their jobs.
The editors called out President Donald Trump and some of his top aides for undercutting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at a time when the U.S. and the world at large are being ravaged by the coronavirus.