Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No bigger fraud than Trump’: President blasted for tweets warning ‘this will be a rigged election’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California’s decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.

In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California’s election will be “rigged,” a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that “professionals” will be “telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”

It’s unclear why Trump is focusing on California, a state he lost by 30 points in 2016 and is all but guaranteed to lose again. Many other states, including red states, are working to allow voting by mail.

The Washington Post, in response to Trump’s false tweets last week, reported, “there is not any evidence of routine or even statistically significant fraud in the five states that do all-mail elections, election experts say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s cries and lies were quickly doused on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Kushner ridiculed for thinking he can take over and rewrite the GOP’s 2020 platform: ‘Good luck with that’

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In a column for Bloomberg, former political scientist Jonathan Bernstein explained that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is doomed to failure as he takes on another task for father-in-law Donald Trump: re-doing the Republican Party platform before the 2020 election.

According to the columnist: "Good luck with that."

As Bernstein notes, party platforms are essentially worthless exercises in public relations that are rarely adhered to, and, despite that, there is no way senior GOP officials are going to let him hijack the process and the wording.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I don’t even listen to him anymore’: Older Florida voters revolt over Trump’s COVID-19 response

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Recent polling from Florida has shown older voters flocking away from President Donald Trump and toward former Vice President Joe Biden amid the president's widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington Post spoke with several older Florida voters who said they did not cast ballots for president in 2016 because they didn't like either Trump or Hillary Clinton, but who are now deeply alarmed by what they see as Trump's mishandling of the crisis.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘No bigger fraud than Trump’: President blasted for tweets warning ‘this will be a rigged election’

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California's decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.

In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California's election will be "rigged," a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there."

He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that "professionals" will be "telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image