‘Not now!’ Internet suffers collective panic attack over RBG hospitalization

1 min ago

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a minor infection of the gallbladder.

Although current reports indicate she is resting comfortably and in a fit enough state to participate in arguments from the hospital tomorrow, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” started trending within minutes of the report, and many commenters on social media were badly rattled.

