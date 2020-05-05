‘Not now!’ Internet suffers collective panic attack over RBG hospitalization

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a minor infection of the gallbladder.

Although current reports indicate she is resting comfortably and in a fit enough state to participate in arguments from the hospital tomorrow, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” started trending within minutes of the report, and many commenters on social media were badly rattled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh no no no no no… — You Found Me (@mayday_DOA) May 6, 2020

NOT NOW, RBG! — Dingbat (@hawthornegrill) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Take them. Any of my organs, whatever you need. RBG I got you — Elocin K. H. (@denvernicole) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Omg omg omg omg omg omg omg — Seeking "Flatten the curve" Justice (@combienDUtemps) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just when you think things couldn't get worse…" — Tullio (@Tullio70150797) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT