‘Not now!’ Internet suffers collective panic attack over RBG hospitalization
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a minor infection of the gallbladder.
Although current reports indicate she is resting comfortably and in a fit enough state to participate in arguments from the hospital tomorrow, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” started trending within minutes of the report, and many commenters on social media were badly rattled.
NOOOOOO!
— Gina (@GinaCaCSR) May 6, 2020
Oh no no no no no…
— You Found Me (@mayday_DOA) May 6, 2020
NOT NOW, RBG!
— Dingbat (@hawthornegrill) May 6, 2020
Take them. Any of my organs, whatever you need. RBG I got you
— Elocin K. H. (@denvernicole) May 6, 2020
Omg omg omg omg omg omg omg
— Seeking "Flatten the curve" Justice (@combienDUtemps) May 6, 2020
"Just when you think things couldn't get worse…"
— Tullio (@Tullio70150797) May 6, 2020
— Rebecca (@rebeccayoder1) May 6, 2020
This is what 2020 needs
— Jackson (@Rittermania) May 6, 2020