NSA letter exposes Rand Paul’s flailing, failed attempt to take down Joe Biden with conspiracy theory ‘unmasking’

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying take “credit” and positioning himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.

Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.

Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.

He won’t.

In fact, what he’s asserting is false – and a top national security lawyer, and an NSA letter to DNI Grenell prove it.

Here’s what just happened.

Senator Paul tried stirring up the Internet at 2:38 PM:

🚨 Wow! I just received some shocking news! Will announce shortly — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

2:52 PM:

Paul, who engages in conspiracy theories and pushes false information from his seat in the Senate, posted this tweet apparently knowing it was all-but-a-lie:

Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Here’s why – he knew DNI Grenell would not be appearing before the Senate, but it makes him sound powerful to say he’s asked him to:

A source familiar with the invitation tells @Acosta Grenell is not expected to testify and Paul’s office was notified of that decision. https://t.co/JiZkDOaLye — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 13, 2020

Here’s Paul continuing his hoodwinking – 3:21 PM – why specifically target Biden? This is false, also, but it’s great fodder for Trump’s MAGA KAG crowd who don’t know or care what unmasking is.

Declassified documents reveal V.P. Biden ordered the unmasking of General Flynn’s private conversation.

Anyone think that Biden might have abused his power to go after a political opponent… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Here’s a top national security lawyer explaining why Paul is wrong:

I know it’s tough for you to understand these things but they would not know whose name was going to be unmasked. It says “Individual 1”, not “totally Michael Flynn but you didn’t hear it from us”, when the name is still masked. https://t.co/AhuVLidm2u — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020

More circus tweeting – 3:23 PM:

The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

So, as it turns out, Grenell requested the unmasking information 10 days ago – which puts a huge hole in Paul’s attempt to grab “credit” for all this by suggesting he started it all yesterday.

Here’s the full document, revealing that Grenell personally requested this stuff from the NSA by email all of ten days ago. https://t.co/FRSHPqALxK pic.twitter.com/1ky7leWRy0 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 13, 2020

And here’s that top national security lawyer again, Bradley Moss, blowing more holes into Sen. Paul’s rantings:

Rand Paul clearly has no idea about EO 12333 and USSID 18. Or the more than 30,000 unmasking requests submitted to NSA by the Trump Administration over the last 3 years. https://t.co/HdJlNrdG6q — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020