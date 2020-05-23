Quantcast
NYT prints names of 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities on the front page — 1% of US coronavirus deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

America’s COVID-19 death toll was put into context on the cover of Sunday’s New York Times.

The banner headline reads, “U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss.”

“They were not simply names on a list. They were us,” the subhead reads.

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus on America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and death notices of the victims. The 1,000 people here reflect just 1 percent of the toll,” the newspaper explained. “None were mere numbers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The front page featured short obituaries covering all six columns.


