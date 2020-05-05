Oakland ‘Ghost Ship’ fire defendant Derick Almena released from jail amid coronavirus concerns
DUBLIN, Calif. — The man accused of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three dozen who perished in the Ghost Ship fire in 2016 was released from custody Monday afternoon.Derick Almena, 50, was granted his release by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson after a teleconference hearing Monday. Around 3:45 p.m., he was no longer in custody, according to jail records.Almena had posted a $150,000 bail bond last month, but his address where he would live while he awaits his trial needed to be approved by the court before he was released. That address was verified Mo…
Venezuela arrests two Americans for failed ‘invasion’
Two Americans were detained in Venezuela on Monday on suspicion of plotting to topple President Nicolas Maduro's government, which has accused US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido of bankrolling the scheme.
The arrests came a day after the government said it foiled an "invasion" from the sea, killing eight assailants and capturing two others.
Maduro appeared on state television to show the passports of Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, and told the Venezuelan military high command that the pair were members of the US security forces.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab earlier told reporters that "hired mercenaries" had signed a $212 million dollar contract with Guaido using funds "stolen" from state oil company PDVSA.
‘This is not a whitewash’: PBS filmmakers on working with documented liars for George W. Bush series
"George W. Bush," the newest addition to PBS's "American Experience" presidential biography catalogue, debuts at a curious time in our history. Within its four hours, airing in two parts on Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5, filmmakers Barak Goodman and Jamila Ephron are charged with profiling the person behind the office with the mission of better enabling us to understand their subject as a human being and how his personality shaped a most consequential presidency.