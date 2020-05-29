Quantcast
Connect with us

Obama calls for racial justice in wake of George Floyd’s death — as Trump doubles down on shooting looters

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Barack Obama on Friday issued a call to address racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd’s death — just hours after President Donald Trump doubled down on his call to shoot looters in Minneapolis.

In a formal statement, Obama discussed the grief being felt within the black community over Floyd’s death, which came after a white police officer kept a knee on the back of his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded that he was having trouble breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then said that Floyd’s death was just part of the struggles faced by black Americans every day.

“We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park,” he said.

Obama then declared that these problems “shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America” and he issued a call to “work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment not longer infects our institutions and our hearts.”

Obama’s call to fight for racial justice came just hours after the Trump White House reposted Trump’s declaration that warned protesters in Minneapolis that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Read Obama’s full statement below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump is the ultimate ‘Karen’

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Whether the “Karen” meme that has taken off among some Millennials and members of Generation Z is sexist and ageist or whether it’s a legitimate critique of white privilege and class privilege — there has been a lot of debate on the left — journalist David A. Graham uses a humorous “Karen” analogy in a May 28 article for The Atlantic, asserting that there is no bigger “Karen” in the United States than President Donald Trump.

According to the meme, a “Karen” is a privileged, demanding white soccer mom who goes out of her way to make life unnecessarily difficult for low-paid workers in the service sector. Graham puts it this way: “A Karen, if you’ve somehow missed the memo, is the type of person who demands to see the manager or calls the cops — like the dog owner who summoned the NYPD to Central Park after an African-American man asked her to leash her dog.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Taylor Swift condemns Trump’s threat to shoot looters — and says he’s ‘stoked the fires of racism’

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Singer Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump's threat to start shooting people who are looting stores in Minneapolis.

Reacting to Trump's "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet, Swift slammed the president for being a racial arsonist throughout his entire term in office.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she wrote on Twitter. "‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."

Swift has traditionally been more reluctant than many popular musicians to weigh in on political matters, but apparently Trump's tweet about shooting people in Minneapolis was too much for her to remain silent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson: ‘Predator’ Trump sees Twitter as easy prey in his ‘war against free speech’

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson has written a new column for The Daily Beast where he outlines how President Donald Trump's war with Twitter is actually an opening salvo in what he describes as a "war against free speech."

Wilson argues that Trump believed initially that he could easily force Twitter to back down from its decision to add a link to fact checks about mail-in voting to one of his incendiary tweets claiming that mail-in voting is part of a conspiracy to steal elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image