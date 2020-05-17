Obama: Leaders ‘aren’t even pretending to be in charge’
Washington (AFP) – Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized the response to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging America, in what was widely regarded as a rare public rebuke of his successor Donald Trump.His remarks came as he spoke at two virtual commencements for high school and university students locked down instead of celebrating their graduations, a rite of passage every spring in the United States.”More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama told graduates from several…
CNN’s Tapper uses opening comments to slam Trump for his ‘deranged and indecent’ smears of his opponents
CNN's Jake Tapper used his opening comments on Sunday's "State of the Union" to criticize Donald Trump and his team for "smearing" his critics, saying the attacks are "deranged" and "unmoored from reality" among other criticisms.
After first noting how the coronavirus was still pummeling the country and approaching 90,000 U.S. deaths, Tapper praised former President Barack Obama for his Saturday night TV address to graduating students --where he also took a veiled swipe at Trump -- before turning to the president.
"The criticism from Obama comes at a time when President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against any rival, ranging from bizarre false conspiracy theories to spreading false allegations of pedophilia to even suggesting one TV anchor committed murder," Tapper stated. "These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality, they're deranged and indecent and seem designed to distract from us this horrific health and economic crisis."
Trump loyalist secretly slams president behind his back over ‘botched’ handling of pandemic
According to a report from the Daily Beast, billionaire Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel has become disenchanted with the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently keeping his distance from Trump's 2020 re-election efforts.
The report from the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay states, "During the last presidential campaign, Facebook board member and billionaire Peter Thiel was among Donald Trump’s most important backers, campaigning for the future president as a “proud,” openly gay supporter of the Republican nominee and even speaking at the Republican Party’s 2016 convention. Four years later, Thiel has taken on a dramatically reduced—if not altogether nonexistent—role in pushing for Trump 2020."
White House turmoil as senior staffer denied key promotion after right-wing fury on Twitter: report
According to a report from Politico, a senior White House official slated to take a high profile position overseeing domestic policy had his appointment derailed by a furious response on Twitter from extremist conservatives questioning his bonafides.
The report notes that Derek Lyons was on the verge of being announced as President Donald Trump’s next top domestic policy adviser before having the rug pulled out from him and seeing the job suddenly go to Brooke Rollins.