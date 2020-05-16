Obama’s #GraduateTogether speech praised for offering the empathy Trump has not shown during pandemic

Former President Barack Obama offered an upbeat message while addressing the “Graduate Together” special airing on multiple networks on Saturday night.

Obama offered empathy for the high school seniors who were unable to attend graduation ceremonies.

“It’s also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something we all have to eventually accept once our childhood came to an end

“You know all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, it turns out they don’t have all of the answers, a lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions,” he explained.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:

Barack Obama during #GraduateTogether: "Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy, that's how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups including some with fancy titles & important jobs still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up." pic.twitter.com/FO8Hx8DHqj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2020

How stunning. The country has turned to Obama, the former President, because they realize that Trump, the current President, is incapable of inspiring the youth, healing the nation and giving us hope. What a tragedy. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 17, 2020

President Obama is currently speaking on #GraduateTogether! It is so good to see our President! A man with empathy, decency, and the ability to make us all feel like we will overcome even the darkest of days — theGrio.com (@theGrio) May 17, 2020

Gracias President @BarackObama for your warmth, dad humor, candor & reminding us to our potential to rock the world when there’s collective will to stand up.#ClassOf2020: Stand up for values. Build Community. Leave divisiveness behind.#BarackObama #GraduateTogether @XQAmerica pic.twitter.com/FT81g4SmFu — MARIA TERESA KUMAR #StayHome (@MariaTeresa1) May 17, 2020

God, I miss Obama! Dignity, intellect, class, empathy, not a criminal, and not constantly whining on Twitter. #GraduateTogether — Tara Dowdell (@MsTaraDowdell) May 17, 2020

“Stand up for one another’s rights” says President Obama urging young people to reject sexism, racism, pursuit of status. #GraduateTogether2020#ObamaCommencement2020 pic.twitter.com/D5OUjBKJdx — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 17, 2020

Just the sight of a real president who cares about people makes me 😭. In the first few seconds, @BarackObama mentions climate change…and then he connects with kids talking about missed parties and no on expecting to watch #TigerKing 🤣 This is the change we believe in. pic.twitter.com/BFYDWR54dq — Jane Fleming Kleeb (@janekleeb) May 17, 2020

Watching President Obama right now is like warm glass of milk and a hug, as opposed to a glass of bleach and a grope from Donald Trump #GraduateTogether — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 17, 2020

Wow. Barack Obama just finished Donald Trump. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 17, 2020

Oh I see @BarackObama managed to squeeze in a little shopping before giving this commencement address 😏#GraduateTogether #ObamaCommencement2020 pic.twitter.com/eDoQXlq5o9 — Tara Dublin Is Witnessing Darwinism in Real Time (@taradublinrocks) May 17, 2020

“This pandemic has laid bare …our nation’s problems,” says President Obama citing inequality, racism, lack of healthcare. #GraduateTogether2020 #ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/3MbNYfIG4K — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 17, 2020

At my house… Son: I’m so glad it’s Barack Obama and not Trump. Daughter: Trump wouldn’t care about this.#PresidentBarackObama — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 17, 2020

America, remember what it was like to have a leader?!? If we were in the @BarackObama administration this event would have been brought to you by the White House. Don’t let it be lost on you that #Trump isn’t here. #GraduateTogether #WokeAF — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) May 17, 2020

I was mostly just teary-eyed & I was sort of holding it together throughout the show but as soon as he came on the screen I just completely lost it & burst into tears #AlwaysMyPresident #ThanksObama #ObamaCommencement2020 #GraduateTogether @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/4EmqF4T8nN — Tara Dublin Is Witnessing Darwinism in Real Time (@taradublinrocks) May 17, 2020

Thoughtful, inspiring, and well-chosen words for the graduating seniors of 2020. Thank you, @BarackObama! #GraduateTogether — Bryan Berghoef (@pubtheologian) May 17, 2020

