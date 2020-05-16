Quantcast
Connect with us

Obama’s #GraduateTogether speech praised for offering the empathy Trump has not shown during pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

Former President Barack Obama offered an upbeat message while addressing the “Graduate Together” special airing on multiple networks on Saturday night.

Obama offered empathy for the high school seniors who were unable to attend graduation ceremonies.

“It’s also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something we all have to eventually accept once our childhood came to an end

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, it turns out they don’t have all of the answers, a lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions,” he explained.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Obama’s #GraduateTogether speech praised for offering the empathy Trump has not shown during pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama offered an upbeat message while addressing the "Graduate Together" special airing on multiple networks on Saturday night.

Obama offered empathy for the high school seniors who were unable to attend graduation ceremonies.

"It's also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something we all have to eventually accept once our childhood came to an end

"You know all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, it turns out they don't have all of the answers, a lot of them aren't even asking the right questions," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP congressman offers 6 ways to improve Fox News

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) offered six ideas for improving Fox News.

The first five steps involve firing anchors, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters.

The next step would be for the network to "apologize to all Fox News viewers for lying to them night after night."

Walsh, who served one term in Congress, challenged Trump for the RNC's 2020 nomination but ended his bid in February.

If I owned Fox News, I’d get rid of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Judge Jeanine, and Jesse Watters tomorrow.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Congressman complains of being ‘bored’ while the HEROES Act ‘gathers dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

On Saturday, a congressman released a Tik Tok video showing his boredom while the U.S. Senate refuses to take up the Heroes Act.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) posted video where he lip-syncs that he's "bored in the House."

The video shows the former presidential candidate in his office.

"When you pass the HEROES Act to get people help ASAP ... but it gathers dust on Mitch McConnell's desk because there's no urgency," displays on title cards.

The "Health and Economic 6 Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act" is a $3 billion economic stimulus package.

Watch:

Bored in the (People's) House. #HEROESAct pic.twitter.com/q8uxC37v79

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image