Ocasio-Cortez blasts her NYC mayor for ‘making excuses’ for NYPD violence against protesters

1 min ago

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress ripped her city’s mayor on Saturday for “making excuses” for New York Police Department actions.

In videos that circulated widely on social media, NYPD cruisers can be seen driving into pedestrian protesters.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted New York City Mayor de Blasio for defending the NYPD.

On Twitter, she told the mayor, “your comments tonight were unacceptable.”

“As mayor, this police department is under your leadership,” she reminded. “This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong.”

“Make it right. De-escalate,” Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, counseled.

“Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why,” she added.

‘Light ’em up’: Police open fire on people filming them from their front porch

16 mins ago

May 31, 2020

Video reportedly taken from the Wittier neighborhood of Minneapolis on Saturday shows authorities shooting projectiles upon people filming them from a front porch.

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew on the city, but his emergency order did not apply to citizens' homes or front porches.

Yet a video posted on Twitter shows a Minnesota National Guard humvee rolling down residential streets, followed by a group of police.

"Look at this, they just keep coming," a woman is heard saying as the camera shows the police.

"Go inside. Get inside," the police shouted.

‘They just fired on us’: Horrifying videos of cops ‘using journalists for target practice’ in Minneapolis

4 hours ago

May 30, 2020

Journalists covering the protests in Minneapolis reported on being targeted by police on Saturday.

Multiple reports -- including live coverage on CNN -- showed police firing rubber bullets at journalists.

It’s open season on the media for the cops in Minneapolis. Evil. https://t.co/ZR3Nnf9ofH

— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 31, 2020

Scientists warn of ‘superspreaders’ as Americans flock back to restaurants, salons and churches

4 hours ago

May 30, 2020

SAN DIEGO — Churches. Hair salons. Restaurants. Malls. What do they all have in common?They’ve all been cleared to reopen in San Diego County amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and by and large, they all require people to congregate inside, potentially with strangers.This comes as an increasingly vocal group of scientists has sounded the alarm about the danger of indoor gatherings due to the potential for airborne transmission of the disease by “superspreaders.”This week Kimberly Prather of UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography penned an urgently worded perspective paper in t... (more…)

