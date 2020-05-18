Quantcast
Officer who shot Breonna Taylor to death is a ‘dirty cop’ with a ‘vendetta’ — according to ongoing federal lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

A federal lawsuit is accusing one of the narcotics detectives in the shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor of violating the civil rights of suspects, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

The suit, which was filed in October 2019 by Kendrick Wilson, says Officer Brett Hankison’s “fatal misdeed was attracting the unwanted and undeserved attention” of Hankison who had decided that Wilson, “for one reason or another, had to be engaging in illegal activity, and that he had to ensure his conviction.”

Hankison has denied all the allegations, which include arresting suspects without probable cause and planting drugs on suspects.

Hankison and two other officers are on administrative leave while the March 13 shooting Taylor is investigated.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Bill Barr blasted for wrongly suggesting Obama and Biden abused their power, had ‘level of involvement’ in Russia probe

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire for wrongly suggesting former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden abused their power and had some "level of involvement" in the FBI's investigation of now-President Donald Trump.

On Monday Barr announced that he does not "expect" the federal prosecutor he appointed to lead that investigation "will lead to a criminal prosecution of either man."

But Barr also suggested both men had engaged in an abuse of power, without offering any proof, in what some see as a clear attempt to disparage them.

"We have to bear in mind what the Supreme Court recently reminded us of in the 'Bridgegate' case. As the court said there, there's a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime," Barr declared.

Fox News host slurs Obama as ‘intellectually lazy’ — and says he should have ‘worked harder’ on his speech

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

A Fox News host called President Barack Obama "intellectually lazy" and suggested he should have "worked harder" on his virtual commencement address.

The former president delivered a speech to graduating seniors who could not attend in-person commencements due to coronavirus, and he bashed immature and ineffective leadership that has been widely understood to be criticism of President Donald Trump.

"Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think," Obama said. "Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up."

Former US attorney questions whether the judicial system can survive Trump rewriting the Flynn case

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade is concerned about whether the judicial system in the United States can handle President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr's attempt to rewrite the Michael Flynn case.

Writing for USAToday, McQuade explained the case against Flynn has suddenly become part of a "deep state conspiracy" because Trump and his supporters believe that the FBI forced Flynn to lie to them.

"Ordinarily, when a prosecutor seeks to drop a case, the motion to dismiss is unopposed and the judge grants the motion without a hearing," wrote McQuade. "Perhaps that’s what Attorney General William Barr was counting on. In Flynn’s case, though, a series of unusual facts have sparked a different response from Judge Emmet G. Sullivan. As a result, we are about to see whether our independent judiciary can withstand the dark arts of the Trump administration."

