Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio GOP lawmakers battling each other over state’s lockdown rules: ’I’m 6′4-290pds & won’t be pushed around!′

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, GOP lawmakers in Ohio are engaging in battle with each other over restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one state representative boasting about his size in an implied physical threat.

According to the report, “So it’s come to this among conservative Republicans in the Ohio House: One is touting his physical prowess in challenging a veteran GOP state senator who had the temerity to question him. That came after the representative, freshman Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, condemned Gov. Mike DeWine’s pledge to enforce health orders requiring social distancing by noting, ‘I’ll continue to fight like hell not to let DeWine’s police squad threaten or bully our small business owners!'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dispatch’s Darrel Rowland wrote, “The latest dust-up started Wednesday after the Ohio Senate unanimously shot down a House attempt to use Senate Bill 1 to trim the authority of state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton,” which then led to a battle of tweets that escalated as the lawmakers went back and forth with each other.

Things got especially heated when Ohio State Sen. Jay Hottinger, (R-Newark), a 25-year veteran of the legislature fired back at Cross, asking if his criticism stemmed from “freshmen ineptness or laziness.”

That set off Cross who tweeted back, “You’ll quickly learn this freshman State Rep ‘has a pair’ to pass SB1 & fight FOR #OhioSmallBusiness against @GovMikeDeWine and bullying bureaucrats! I’m 6′4-290pds & won’t be pushed around!”

According to Rowland, “At least Cross didn’t get kicked out of a legislative session for not wearing a mask, like one Republican lawmaker did,” noting, “Rep. Darren Bailey, a 54-year-old farmer from downstate, was removed after refusing to obey a newly passed rule requiring all lawmakers to wear masks during session.”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more about Ohio legislative battles here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Priest schools Trump for assuming he wasn’t doing ‘essential work’ before

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that proclaimed that all churches were required to open as essential businesses, whether they wanted to or not. It prompted one priest to explain that he's been working the whole time in ways that ensure the safety of those who need his blessings and prayers.

Speaking to CNN Sunday, Father Edward Beck explained that opening churches for massive congregations doesn't make people more likely to practice their faith than they should have been under quarantine.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats and Never-Trumpers gaming out ‘doomsday scenarios’ if president refuses to leave office: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

According to a report in the New York Times, Democratic strategists and Never-Trumper conservatives fear Donald Trump will refuse to leave office should he lose in November and are making plans and figuring out their legal options should such an unprecedented state of affairs come to pass.

The report, by the Times' Reid Epstein, begins with one such possible scenario.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany called out by conservative on Fox News for her ‘grotesque’ behavior defending Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the editor of the conservative Dispatch slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her no-holds-barred defense of Donald Trump, calling her behavior "indefensible and grotesque."

Speaking with host Chris Wallace, who also called out the new press secretary's recent foray before the press, saying "I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never, and in the years since, I never saw a White House press secretary act like that. If Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson  and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well,” Jonah Goldberg joined in the pile-on.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image