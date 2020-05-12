Quantcast
Ohio man arrested for plot to kidnap police and stockpile their weapons for an ‘uprising’

8 mins ago

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of Christian Stanley Ferguson, a 20-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio, on charges that he concocted an elaborate plan to kidnap law enforcement officers, stockpile their weapons, and build up an arsenal to “start an uprising.”

“According to a criminal complaint filed today, Ferguson was identified after engaging in several violent and extremist postings made on the cross-platform communication application Discord,” said the FBI press release. “Over several weeks, Ferguson discussed his desire to call police to report a false crime was in progress to prompt a response by law enforcement. Specifically, he expressed an interest in a response by federal law enforcement because he believed they had better quality firearms and body armor to steal. He made statements about tactical options for killing multiple targets and the disposal of their bodies. He reaffirmed his plan to ambush law enforcement, kill them, rob them of their weapons, and start an uprising.”

Ferguson reportedly went to great lengths to test his plan, at one point faking a distress signal in Cuyahoga Valley National Park to gauge the response time of park rangers.

The arrest affidavit shows Ferguson going into extensive detail with his co-conspirators about his plans, including his ability to manufacture improvised explosive devices and mustard gas:

Federal judge says he won’t close the Flynn case just yet — and wants other parties to submit filings

3 mins ago

May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, federal district judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order that declined to immediately close the case into President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — despite the fact that the Department of Justice has moved to dismiss the case.

Sullivan wrote that "given the current posture of the case," some outside parties may want to file their own friend-of-the-court briefs on the matter, and that he would like to solicit such briefs.

— he writes that "given the current posture of this case," he expects people will want to file amicus (friend-of-court) briefs, and he'll be setting a schedule for that

Here’s why Donald Trump’s ‘reopening’ is just another grift

27 mins ago

May 12, 2020

Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

