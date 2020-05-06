One Miami coronavirus death has an unusual distinction: It’s being investigated as a murder
MIAMI — Nearly 400 people in Miami-Dade County have died of complications of the novel coronavirus over the last few months. Now, one of those deaths is being investigated as a murder. The unusual case involves a luckless man named Johnny Copeland, 44, who died late last month of COVID-19 with contributing problems of pneumonia, obesity and hypertension. But with all that, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the chief cause of death was from complications of a gunshot wound that left Copeland paralyzed in 1997. With his death ruled a homicide, Miami detectives must try and track down …
‘Misinformation and lying’: Trump blasted as ‘virus death toll truther’ amid reports he says numbers are exaggerated
"Trump is gonna ask to see the long form death certificates"
President Donald Trump has been telling White House aides he believes the death toll numbers from the coronavirus pandemic are exaggerated and that far fewer Americans have died from COVID-19. Experts have repeatedly said the numbers are far lower than what they actually are, citing a wide variety of reasons.
"President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge," Axios reports. "A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically."
2020 Election
Joe Biden demands justice in ‘jogging while black’ killing in Georgia
Joe Biden is demanding justice in the case of a black Georgia jogger who was shot and killed in a caught-on-video confrontation with an ex-police officer and his son. The Democratic presidential candidate says a video of the killing shows “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” in the Feb. 23 shooting — and he called for a “transparent investigation into his murder.” Arbery, 25, was running through a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga. in broad daylight when ex-cop Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, apparently started following him in a pickup truck. After Travis McMichael brandished a rif... (more…)
Homeland Security issues a startling internal alert after lockdown protester gets arrested for building pipe bombs
A Colorado man who planned to attend a “Reopen” rally in Denver on May 1 before he was arrested by the FBI for possessing pipe bombs was involved in the boogaloo movement, a far-right militia offshoot that uses cryptic pop-culture references to prepare for a future civil war.
FBI agents and other law enforcement executing search warrants on Bradley Bunn’s residence in Loveland, Colo. on May 1 discovered four pipe bombs at the 53-year-old man’s home, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney’s office in Denver. Agents also discovered two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder, a potential pipe bomb component, in Bunn’s vehicle. If convicted for possession of destructive devices, Bunn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.