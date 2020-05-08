Quantcast
Connect with us

Only ‘the Mar-a-Lago crowd’ has ‘a fair shot at success’ in Trump’s America: Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, in a video posted to social media, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the “corruption” of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

In Trump’s America, Biden said, only the “Mar-a-Lago crowd” is assured a “fair shot at success” — and he suggested under his presidency, that opportunity would be available to all Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress to ‘name and shame’ big companies that took stimulus funds meant for small-businesses: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that the new House committee tasked with investigating coronavirus issues intends to "name and shame" major corporations that took loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus program intended for small businesses.

"The 12-member committee, which Republicans reluctantly joined Thursday after musing about a boycott, has identified five large public companies that nevertheless applied for and accepted small-business loans meant to aid those struggling to survive amid the pandemic," reported Kyle Cheney. "And the lawmakers are asking them to return the funds by next week or face a long list of document demands."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist zeros in on the core mystery of Michael Flynn’s case that Mueller never solved

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn got a lucky break when, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr decided to drop the federal case against him. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, but Barr clearly shares President Donald Trump’s view that Flynn never should have been prosecuted in the first place.

Washington Post opinion writer David Ignatius, however, raised a key point in his column that that gets to a core mystery of the Russia investigation: If Flynn did nothing wrong during a phone conversation with Kislyak on December 29, 2016, why did he lie about it?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t just vanity — it’s also a fascist rejection of the duty to protect others

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Despite knowing full well the furor that Vice President Mike Pence raised by not wearing a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit in late April, Donald Trump refused to wear a mask when visiting Honeywell factory in Arizona earlier this week — a factory that makes masks. This wasn't just a symbolic nose-thumbing at people's reasonable desire to be safe. Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were putting the lives of Honeywell employees in danger.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image