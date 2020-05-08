Only ‘the Mar-a-Lago crowd’ has ‘a fair shot at success’ in Trump’s America: Biden
On Friday, in a video posted to social media, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the “corruption” of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.
In Trump’s America, Biden said, only the “Mar-a-Lago crowd” is assured a “fair shot at success” — and he suggested under his presidency, that opportunity would be available to all Americans.
Watch below:
Corruption is a feature of Donald Trump's economic agenda—not a bug. He will pick his wealthy friends and corporate cronies over working families every time.
I say it’s time we pick a different way—one where everyone gets a fair shot at success, not just the Mar-a-Lago crowd. pic.twitter.com/9MbZpSblC5
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 8, 2020
