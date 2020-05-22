Our new Cold War with China — not like the old Cold War
Are the United States and China heading for a new Cold War? Judging by some of the rhetoric and policies emanating from Beijing and Washington, it sure looks that way.Already tense, relations between the world’s two largest powers have deteriorated sharply since the lethal coronavirus first emerged in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan and then rapidly spread across the globe.In the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led the charge. Last January, Pompeo called the Chinese Communist Party “the central threat of our times.” And for weeks Pompeo sought to enlist America’s partners a…
Guatemala blasts Trump over virus-infected migrant deportations
Guatemala City (AFP) - Guatemala blasted US President Donald Trump on Thursday over US deportations of migrants infected with coronavirus.President Alejandro Giammattei said the deportations had saturated quarantine centers in Guatemala and heaped pressure on the Central American country's weak health system."Guatemala is an ally to the United States, the United States is not an ally to Guatemala," he told the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think tank."We understand that the United States wants to deport people, we understand that, but what we don't understand is th... (more…)
Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say they ‘forgive’ his killers
Riyadh (AFP) - The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they "forgive" the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row.Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.His family's pardon could spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling that exonerated two top a... (more…)
Third suspect arrested in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Washington (AFP) - Investigators in the southern US state of Georgia on Thursday arrested a man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black jogger, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage.William Bryan Jr, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment in connection with the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.No further details were given, but a press conference was scheduled for Friday.Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick. Two white men -- retired poli... (more…)