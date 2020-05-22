Passengers for Garrison Keillor’s canceled ‘Prairie Home’ cruise won’t get a full refund
MINNEAPOLIS — The “Prairie Home Companion” faithful that signed up for a canceled cruise won’t be getting all their money back. But Garrison Keillor and his team are working to make sure they’re not completely sunk.When water-bound voyages were scrapped due to the pandemic, most passengers received full refunds or full credit for future bookings. But it’s a different story for those who registered for chartered trips such as “Prairie Home Companion at Sea,” which was scheduled to set sail on March 18.The ship’s operator, Holland America Line, agreed in early April to write a partial refund che…
Our new Cold War with China — not like the old Cold War
Are the United States and China heading for a new Cold War? Judging by some of the rhetoric and policies emanating from Beijing and Washington, it sure looks that way.Already tense, relations between the world’s two largest powers have deteriorated sharply since the lethal coronavirus first emerged in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan and then rapidly spread across the globe.In the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led the charge. Last January, Pompeo called the Chinese Communist Party “the central threat of our times.” And for weeks Pompeo sought to enlist America’s partners a... (more…)
As acting intelligence chair, Rubio can be the ‘Trump whisperer’ on foreign policy
Florida’s senior U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio should make the most of his talents as “Trump whisperer.” He could help elevate the country’s stature in the eyes of a disappointed world.This week, Republican leaders tapped Rubio to be acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the most powerful committees in Congress.His predecessor, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, is under investigation for recent suspicious stock transactions after being briefed about the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He has stepped aside.Rubio, the committee’s most influential and knowledgeable member, is th... (more…)
Guatemala blasts Trump over virus-infected migrant deportations
Guatemala City (AFP) - Guatemala blasted US President Donald Trump on Thursday over US deportations of migrants infected with coronavirus.President Alejandro Giammattei said the deportations had saturated quarantine centers in Guatemala and heaped pressure on the Central American country's weak health system."Guatemala is an ally to the United States, the United States is not an ally to Guatemala," he told the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think tank."We understand that the United States wants to deport people, we understand that, but what we don't understand is th... (more…)