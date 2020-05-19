Quantcast
Patton Oswalt rips ‘evil’ Fox News for pushing the country to reopen

Published

2 mins ago

on

Speaking to The Daily Beast this Tuesday, comedian Patton Oswalt talked about his latest stand-up special and his life in quarantine. During the interview, Oswalt said that Fox News pushing the country to reopen was “the height of evil.”

“It’s very, very frustrating when you see people’s economic and job frustration being weaponized to benefit the rich,” Oswalt said. “Obviously you sympathize with people that are out there going, you know, reopen businesses and stuff because they have to go work. But those kinds of protests are being astroturfed by wealthy people to get those people back working for them.”

“And it’s the people who are working who being put at the most risk, Oswalt says.

“So it’s the height of evil when you see the Fox and Friends people, who are in remote studios and safe from each other going, ‘We need to end this social distancing, don’t you think?’ Why don’t you guys do it first? You’re seeing them throwing bodies onto the barbed wire to benefit themselves,” he said.

Read the full interview over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
