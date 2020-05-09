Paul Krugman rips into Trump’s ‘deep psychological insecurity’ that keeps him from acting like a real president

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman lambasted Donald Trump for his inability to make and stick to any plans to stem the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic collapse of the country, calling the president and Republicans “quitters.”

Responding to a post from Andy Slavitt, who ran the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for former President Barack Obama, Krugman went on a tweetstorm questioning the president’s “insecurity” issues.

“We are ruled by quitters. As Andy Slavitt pointed out a few days ago, the US finally started to implement a real strategy to cope with Covid-19 — then Republicans just gave up,” he tweeted before adding, “To the extent that there’s a coherent strategy here, it is to rely on a spontaneous economic rebound that will take place even though the coronavirus isn’t remotely contained.”

The economist, who also writes a column for the New York Times added, “This is partly about ideology, but I also think it reflects Trump’s deep psychological insecurity (which is reflected more broadly in his presidency). All the evidence suggests that he has no faith in his own ability to make actual policy.’

You can see the entire series of tweets below:

