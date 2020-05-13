Quantcast
Paul Manafort released from prison and will serve the rest of his sentence at home: report

1 min ago

Paul Manafort has been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump’s disgraced campaign chairman will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home to lessen the risk of contracting the deadly virus, reported ABC News.

The 71-year-old Manafort has been serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania.

The president’s former campaign chairman was found guilty on tax fraud and conspiracy charges.

Manafort was considered to be at particular risk from COVID-19 due to his age, and he had requested early release due to those health concerns last month.

He was released early Wednesday morning and headed home.


