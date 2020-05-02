Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi and McConnell team up — to reject COVID-19 testing that could get Capitol Hill working again

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are rejecting offers of COVID-19 tests that would allow Congress to get back to work.

“Congress is grateful for the administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time,” the two said in a joint-statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly,” the two said.

Congress has been highly criticized for not meeting while the country is facing coronavirus and economic crises.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign ducking pushing Biden #MeToo allegations over fears it will blow up in the president’s face: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's history with women has made it difficult for his 2020 reelection campaign to capitalize on Tara Reade's allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new analysis published in The Washington Post.

"Purely politically speaking, this couldn’t have come at a better time for President Trump: He’s behind in the polls to former vice president Joe Biden, and Biden is having to deny a sexual assault allegation. Instead of litigating his alleged action, the Trump campaign is emphasizing the hypocrisy they see in Biden’s words about whether to believe women," The Post's Amber Phillips reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio buried for whining about lack of SBA oversight hours after Trump ousts another watchdog

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

On Saturday, just hours after President Donald Trump ousted the Health and Human Services inspector general who reported on unresolved supply shortages, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took to Twitter to complain that there is still not enough information on the loans being given to small businesses in the coronavirus stimulus.

For over 48 hours now @SBAgov has refused to provide up to date information with us on round two of #PPP.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman rips Republican senator under FBI investigation for ‘coronavirus-inspired insider trading’

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

The chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was blasted by a member of his own party on Saturday.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has been caught up in an insider-trading scandal and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has continued to blast him for remaining in public office.

"Just a reminder that Sen. Burr has not socially or professionally distanced himself from the Intelligence Committee despite being investigated by the FBI," Gaetz tweeted. "Because Congress."

Gaetz followed that up with a second attack:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image