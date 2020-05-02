Pelosi and McConnell team up — to reject COVID-19 testing that could get Capitol Hill working again

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are rejecting offers of COVID-19 tests that would allow Congress to get back to work.

“Congress is grateful for the administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time,” the two said in a joint-statement.

“Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly,” the two said.

Congress has been highly criticized for not meeting while the country is facing coronavirus and economic crises.