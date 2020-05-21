Pence: Trump will decide on ‘situational basis’ if he will obey mask rule at Ford ventilator plant
Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday refused to say whether President Donald Trump will wear a face mask when he visits a Ford ventilator factory later in the day.
“He didn’t wear a mask last week when he toured a medical supply company in Pennsylvania,” Fox Business host Stuart Varney told Pence. “Do you have any knowledge as to whether he will wear a mask today since all of the Ford employees are required to wear a mask?”
“Well, the president made it clear that he would make that decision on a situational basis,” Pence replied. “And I’m very confident that the president will take the guidance of the White House physicians about what’s most appropriate. I mean, we put no higher priority than on the health and wellbeing of the president of the United States of America as he continues to lead this nation.”
“And I’m sure he’ll comply — comply with the guidance from White House physicians,” he added, “and maintain the kind of practice today as he visits that incredible facility in Michigan.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
