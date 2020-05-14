Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon removes official responsible for executing the Defense Production Act

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has been criticized for not implementing the Defense Production Act to ensure more personal protective equipment is made for medical workers and Americans seeking masks necessary for public activities and swabs needed for COVID-19 testing. Now it appears the Pentagon official responsible for executing the DPA has been removed.

According to CNN.com, Jennifer Santos, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, was moved from her position to a role in the Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Department can confirm that Ms. Jennifer Santos is moving from her current position as the Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy to the Department of the Navy,” said Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Mike Andrews.

The president didn’t invoke the DPA until March 27, when he ordered General Motors to begin producing ventilators.

“Santos was appointed in the job in 2019 after her predecessor Eric Chewning was tapped to be chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan,” said CNN.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump declares war on blue America as coronavirus continues to spread: op-ed

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Brownstein contends that as the coronavirus still wreaks havoc on American lives and the economy, President Trump has instead declared war on blue America, "and a growing number of other Republicans are joining him."

"Trump has long provoked questions about whether he respects the legitimacy of small-d democratic institutions," Brownstein writes. "But in the crucible of the outbreak, he has grown more explicit than ever about rejecting the legitimacy of institutions controlled by big-d Democrats."

Blocking testimony from Democrats, asserting sweeping immunity from subpoenas at the Supreme Court, encouraging business owners to defy social-distancing orders -- it's all part of a "multifront assault could mark an ominous new stage in the nation’s political polarization and separation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus pandemic exposes the truth about right-wing ‘individualism’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

During Donald Trump's daily press conference (and, wait — wasn't he going to quit those?) on Wednesday, the president was unable to hide his irritation at coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, and pooh-poohed the latter's concerns about re-opening schools and universities.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fanning the flames of lockdown protests makes it likely we’ll see political violence this election season: op-ed

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

In an op-ed published this Thursday, Bloomberg Opinion editor Francis Wilkinson commented on the armed mob of protesters who descend daily on state capitols around the country, saying that the anger manifested at these protests has been brewing for a long time and President Trump has only fanned the flames.

According to Wilkinson, it's an open question if the U.S. can get through the election season without political violence. "Trump’s politics have always been a self-conscious vector for violence," he writes. "His rhetoric fetishizes physical assaults. Deeds flowed from his words, with local hate crimes rising after his rallies."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image