Pete Hegseth defends using racist term for coronavirus on Fox News: ‘Off-color, but funny’

Published

1 min ago

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump continue to try and blame China for America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One distraction technique to use racial slurs instead of COVID-19.

“Calling it the ‘Chinese coronavirus’ isn’t just racist, it’s dangerous and incites discrimination against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants,” Harris tweeted on March 10th.

She has since authored a resolution condemning “the use of anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric related to COVID-19, such as the ‘Chinese Virus,’ ‘Wuhan Virus,’ and ‘Kung-Flu.'”

But Fox News personality Pete Hegseth defended the slurs during a Thursday appearance with Tucker Carlson.

“Wuhan Virus, Chinese Virus, maybe even the Kung-Flu — you know, a little off-color, but funny,” he claimed.

Hegseth’s remarks came three days after Trump plugged his new book.

