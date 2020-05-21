Pete Hegseth defends using racist term for coronavirus on Fox News: ‘Off-color, but funny’

Supporters of President Donald Trump continue to try and blame China for America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One distraction technique to use racial slurs instead of COVID-19.

“Calling it the ‘Chinese coronavirus’ isn’t just racist, it’s dangerous and incites discrimination against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants,” Harris tweeted on March 10th.

She has since authored a resolution condemning “the use of anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric related to COVID-19, such as the ‘Chinese Virus,’ ‘Wuhan Virus,’ and ‘Kung-Flu.'”

But Fox News personality Pete Hegseth defended the slurs during a Thursday appearance with Tucker Carlson.

“Wuhan Virus, Chinese Virus, maybe even the Kung-Flu — you know, a little off-color, but funny,” he claimed.

A fantastic new book, “American Crusade” written by a Great American Patriot, @PeteHegseth — is available tomorrow! Hear more about it as he joins @SeanHannity tonight at 9:00pmE and @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 8:30amE. Get your copy today! pic.twitter.com/MsGVgODwVU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

Hegseth’s remarks came three days after Trump plugged his new book.

