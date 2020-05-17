Phyllis George, sportscaster and former Miss America, dead at 70
Phyllis George, sportscaster and former Miss America, dead at 70
Phyllis George, a groundbreaking sportscasterand former Miss America who was also the first lady of Kentucky, has died.She was 70.George died Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky of complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., told the Louisville Courier Journal.She had managed symptoms of the blood cancer polycythemia vera since she was diagnosed in her 30s.George is also survived by her two children with Brown: technology entrepreneur Lincoln Brown andCNN White House correspondent Pamela Brown, as well as her two grandchildren.As the first woman to ... (more…)
Pompeo — and his wife — on hot seat after firing of State Dept. inspector general
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is suddenly under the microscope after Donald Trump announced his intention to fire Steve Linick who has been serving as the inspector general of the department, reports Politico.
Also facing scrutiny is Pompeo's wife, Susan.
At issue are reports from Democrats that Linick had just opened an investigation into Pompeo, coupled with a report that the Secretary of State requested that the president dismiss the IG -- and Trump complied.
Amazon hit from all sides as crisis highlights growing power
San Francisco (AFP) - As Amazon becomes an increasingly important lifeline in the pandemic crisis, it is being hit with a wave of criticism from activists, politicians and others who question the tech giant's growing influence.Amazon has become the most scrutinized company during the health emergency.It has boosted its global workforce to nearly one million and dealt with protests over warehouse safety and reported deaths of several employees.But Amazon has also pledged to spend at least $4 billion in the current quarter -- its entire expected operating profit -- on coronavirus mitigation effo... (more…)