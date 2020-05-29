Quantcast
Connect with us

Police unions almost always defend cops no matter what — but they aren’t defending Derek Chauvin

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday days after the death of George Floyd — and he’s getting surprisingly little support from police unions.

As Reason Magazine documents, police union officials have been much less willing to go to bat for Chauvin than they have in other cases in which officers were caught on camera physically abusing suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Francisco Police Officers Association, for instance, put out a statement saying that Chauvin’s actions as shown in a bystander video were “inconsistent and contrary to everything we have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings.”

The Nashville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, meanwhile, said that Chauvin’s “indefensible actions” had “violated the oath and tarnished the reputation that the brave men and women of law enforcement have worked so hard to attain.”

And national Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes, although not as forthright in his condemnations, said that Chauvin did not act in a manner that police officers should when they encounter a person in distress.

“The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial—police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it,” he said. “Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Business owner kills Minneapolis man with shotgun blasts during protests over George Floyd’s killing

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A business owner shot and killed a man during violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

A skirmish broke out late Wednesday near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, and police said 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. was killed by a shotgun blast, reported WCCO-TV.

“I start to see like thousands of people running around,” said restaurant owner Hector Hernandez. "Next thing you know we have probably 100 people banging on the windows throwing rocks."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don’t let Trump divert you with his Twitter attack and call to violence

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

In his latest bids to override our Constitution, wannabe dictator Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday attacking First Amendment rights on social media and then called for state violence against people suspected of committing property crimes.

In doing so, Trump diverted news coverage from the significant news of the day -- his incompetent handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his encouragement of violence against people of color and Muslims.

So, let’s get to the real news and then his diversionary tactics: more than 103,000 confirmed American coronavirus deaths as of noon on May 29. That’s 28% of global deaths even though America has only about 4% of the planet’s nearly 7.8 billion human beings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody for George Floyd’s killing

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by Minnesota state authorities.

The Minneapolis police officer was fired this week after he pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee on the Black man's neck until the 46-year-old died.

The killing has prompted days of protest that reached a fever pitch Thursday night, after the county prosecutor announced that he did not have enough evidence to support a criminal charge.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image