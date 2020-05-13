Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO

Published

1 min ago

on

The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.

The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris didn’t identify any of the treatments that have been showing good results, but pharmaceutical firm Gilead has previously claimed its antiviral drug remdesivir seemed to help COVID-19 patients.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Trump has a fantasy of dominating these women’: Clinical psychiatrist explains why the president is ‘aroused’ by conflict with female reporters

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

As we all ought to know by now, Donald Trump is an authoritarian and a would-be mad king. The coronavirus pandemic has only encouraged his worst impulses and behavior. There is no bottom to Trump’s addiction to cruelty, mayhem, lying and overall evil.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘usually doesn’t attend’ coronavirus task force meetings: White House reporter

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump doesn't usually attend his coronavirus task force meetings, according to a White House correspondent.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the president doesn't seem to understand that reopening businesses too soon will lead to another surge of infections and set the economy back even further, because he doesn't interact much with his public health experts.

"You are having some of the public health officials like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx are saying that publicly but also privately in the Situation Room in the task force meetings chaired by the vice president," Lemire said. "Meetings, mind you, the president himself usually doesn't attend. But those are happening less frequently, even within the building there's the focus towards the economy now, less of the public health."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Vote-by-mail under ‘existential threat’ as top US Postal Service official forced out: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman has reportedly been forced out of his position, throwing the leadership of the U.S. Postal Service into further chaos as the agency faces a potentially catastrophic financial crisis and efforts by Trump administration officials to impose draconian changes on the nation's most popular government institution.

The American Prospect's David Dayen reported Tuesday that Stroman resigned from his post earlier this week. "Sources indicate that Stroman was forced out," Dayen tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image