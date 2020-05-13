‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO

The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.

The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one.”

Harris didn’t identify any of the treatments that have been showing good results, but pharmaceutical firm Gilead has previously claimed its antiviral drug remdesivir seemed to help COVID-19 patients.