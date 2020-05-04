Quantcast
Presidential historian torches Trump’s claim that he’s been treated worse than Abe Lincoln

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump over the weekend claimed that he has been treated worse than former President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated by pro-Confederacy actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin appeared on CNN Monday morning and tore apart Trump’s claim that even a president who died after being shot in the back of the head was given better treatment.

“It’s an incredible statement when you think about it,” she told host John Berman. “You can’t compare the times either. Yes, it’s true the country is split now in a partisan way and we have a divided media. We were talking about a Civil War with Abraham Lincoln, a North and South with entirely different interpretations of what was going on.”

Goodwin then put Trump’s complaints about negative press coverage in perspective by noting that “all presidents are upset with the way the press treats them,” which she said is “part of democracy.”

In fact, Goodwin said, Lincoln in his day “was used to that bifurcated media” and claimed that “he would hardly complain” about the bad coverage he received.

Watch the video below.

Presidential historian torches Trump’s claim that he’s been treated worse than assassinated Abe Lincoln from Brad Reed on Vimeo.

