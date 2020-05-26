Press Sec. Katie Miller says she’s recovered from coronavirus – and will ‘transition to greatness’ with a new baby
Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary who was infected with the coronavirus says she’s now tested negative three times and is back at work in the White House today. She tested positive May 8.
In a tweet incorporating the President’s campaign slogan Miller, who is married to top Trump advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller, also announced she is pregnant. She oddly linked it all to Trump’s “Transition to Greatness” re-election theme.
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness
— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020
