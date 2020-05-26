Press Sec. Katie Miller says she’s recovered from coronavirus – and will ‘transition to greatness’ with a new baby

Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary who was infected with the coronavirus says she’s now tested negative three times and is back at work in the White House today. She tested positive May 8.

In a tweet incorporating the President’s campaign slogan Miller, who is married to top Trump advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller, also announced she is pregnant. She oddly linked it all to Trump’s “Transition to Greatness” re-election theme.

