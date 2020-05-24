Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pretty sick’: Conservative columnist says ‘shamelessness’ is Trump’s greatest superpower

Published

2 hours ago

on

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot recalled that infamous moment in 2016 in which then-candidate Donald Trump sneered at Hillary Clinton and said, “No puppet! No puppet! You’re the puppet!” That philosophy seems to be making a resurgence as Boot wrote Sunday that Trump has employed an “I know you are but what I am,” kind of campaign for 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet the basic idea proved so successful that President Trump and his supporters are recycling it,” wrote Boot. “They are accusing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of four sins of which Trump himself stands accused with far better cause: racism, sexual assault, corruption, and mental unfitness.”

The strategy for Trump’s campaign has been to try and create scandals that are similar to his own. Instead of the Russia scandal, Trump and his sometimes-lawyer Rudy Giuliani attempted to create a Ukraine scandal for former Vice President Joe Biden. It ended up being the reason that Trump was impeached in 2019.

As Biden quipped African-Americans “ain’t black” if they vote for a racist president like Donald Trump. Ironically, Trump’s campaign then attempted to label Biden the racist. This is the same president who claimed there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville rally where Nazis and white supremacists marched in the streets with tiki torches chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Boot called it “pretty sick.” He recalled a speech Trump made where he attacked Jewish people who vote for Democrats.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump proclaimed. Boot noted that at the time, there was nonexistent Republican outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shamelessness is, as I’ve noted before, Trump’s superpower. No other candidate could have the chutzpah to accuse his opponent of so many offenses for which there is far more copious evidence of his own guilt,” Boot closed. “Yet it worked for Trump once and could work for him again. If there’s one thing he has learned from a lifelong career as a huckster, it is to never underestimate the gullibility of his supporters.”

Read his full column at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Judge strikes down Florida’s law demanding felons pay all court debt before they can vote

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Florida passed a ballot initiative allowing all former felons the access to vote after they served their time. In a panic, Republicans worked to find ways to restrict it, passing a law that mandated felons pay their court debts before they are allowed to vote.

Akin to a poll tax, the judge in the case ruled the Florida law unconstitutional.

"(a) The system is unconstitutional as applied to individuals who are otherwise eligible to vote but are genuinely unable to pay the required amount. (b) The requirement to pay, as a condition of voting, amounts that are unknown and cannot be determined with diligence is unconstitutional. (c) The requirement to pay fees and costs as a condition of voting is unconstitutional because they are, in substance, taxes," the filing says.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

China says United States is ‘on the brink of a new Cold War’ with them over the coronavirus

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

China said Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a new Cold War", fuelled partly by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 350,000 people worldwide and pitched the global economy into a massive downturn.

Fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington emerged as virus restrictions continued to shape and remake lives around the world, and in very different ways.

They muted celebrations by Muslims of the end of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan; and they produced a decidedly mixed picture on newly reopened US beaches, with masks common on some and drawing jeers on others.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump officially issues travel ban for Brazil — as country is overcome with coronavirus

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hit the links on Sunday after missing his traditional spring golfing weekends as the coronavirus crisis raged across the country. While the US is about to turn over 100,000 deaths from the virus, Trump took action to bar people from coming into the U.S. from Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro is a friend of Trump's and a believer in the same far-right policies. Still, Bolsonaro has belittled those trying to quarantine and dismissed the virus as dangerous. His country is quickly becoming one the worst in the world under just the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image