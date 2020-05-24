Quantcast
Connect with us

Priest schools Trump for assuming he wasn’t doing ‘essential work’ before

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that proclaimed that all churches were required to open as essential businesses, whether they wanted to or not. It prompted one priest to explain that he’s been working the whole time in ways that ensure the safety of those who need his blessings and prayers.

Speaking to CNN Sunday, Father Edward Beck explained that opening churches for massive congregations doesn’t make people more likely to practice their faith than they should have been under quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who says that religious organizations haven’t already been providing ‘essential’ services without this presidential ‘blessing?'” asked Father Beck. “I am a Roman Catholic priest in the Passionist Community serving, at the moment, in New York. During this pandemic I have buried the dead at cemeteries — with limited family members present. I have prayed with people via FaceTime and Zoom. I even heard a confession in a supermarket parking lot.”

“If instinct is to avoid harm and possible death, then, yeah, I think it has been instinct,” he told CNN’s Fredericka Whitfield. “I mean, we know that this virus is a killer. For a religious example, a rabbi in Brooklyn who contracted COVID-19 died and thousands of his congregants showed up for the funeral. Well, that’s not common sense. It’s not looking out for the common good, and certainly I think it’s going against any instinct. So, yeah. I think the instinct has to lead us, but then our common sense also has to take over.”

Whitfield asked what Father Beck tells congregants who feel guilty for not attending services in person.

He quoted the Commandments, saying that social distancing, quarantine and wearing a mask is simply an example of “love thy neighbor.”

“I would say, throw that guilt in the river, and rather feel guilty about possibly putting your common man and woman in harm’s way,” the New Rochelle priest explained. “Love of God and love of neighbor, right now, means looking out for the common good. That’s how love of the other is to be transferred. So, what you should feel guilty about, going against that. Not if you can’t right now happen to participate in person. There are many other ways to access faith and spirituality. We are opening. Do it slowly, incrementally and safely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Democrats and Never-Trumpers gaming out ‘doomsday scenarios’ if president refuses to leave office: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

According to a report in the New York Times, Democratic strategists and Never-Trumper conservatives fear Donald Trump will refuse to leave office should he lose in November and are making plans and figuring out their legal options should such an unprecedented state of affairs come to pass.

The report, by the Times' Reid Epstein, begins with one such possible scenario.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany called out by conservative on Fox News for her ‘grotesque’ behavior defending Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the editor of the conservative Dispatch slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her no-holds-barred defense of Donald Trump, calling her behavior "indefensible and grotesque."

Speaking with host Chris Wallace, who also called out the new press secretary's recent foray before the press, saying "I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never, and in the years since, I never saw a White House press secretary act like that. If Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson  and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well,” Jonah Goldberg joined in the pile-on.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ohio GOP lawmakers battling each other over state’s lockdown rules: ’I’m 6?4-290pds & won’t be pushed around!?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, GOP lawmakers in Ohio are engaging in battle with each other over restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one state representative boasting about his size in an implied physical threat.

According to the report, "So it’s come to this among conservative Republicans in the Ohio House: One is touting his physical prowess in challenging a veteran GOP state senator who had the temerity to question him. That came after the representative, freshman Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, condemned Gov. Mike DeWine’s pledge to enforce health orders requiring social distancing by noting, 'I’ll continue to fight like hell not to let DeWine’s police squad threaten or bully our small business owners!'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image