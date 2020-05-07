Prosecutor quitting Flynn case is a ‘blinking WARNING sign’ and ‘full collapse of an apolitical DOJ’: legal experts warn

Legal experts and scholars took to Twitter in the wake of the Justice Department announcing that it would no longer seek charges against former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn. Prior to the announcement, prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from the case, something that was seen in the case of Roger Stone, where prosecutors, in that case, were superseded by a decision from Attorney General Bill Barr.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to former DOJ staffer and law clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer, Joshua Geltzer, the resignation of Van Grack is a “bright red blinking WARNING sign.”

“Brandon has as much integrity as anyone I know,” tweeted Geltzer. “If he can’t take whatever drug deal is about to go down, we’re all about to see something rotten to its core. Remember: next DOJ filing due Monday. What will Barr’s DOJ say?”

Folks, this 👇 is a bright red blinking WARNING sign. Brandon has as much integrity as anyone I know. If he can’t take whatever drug deal is about to go down, we’re all about to see something rotten to its core. Remember: next DOJ filing due Monday. What will Barr’s DOJ say? https://t.co/LpXa0e4obD — Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 7, 2020

You can see comments from other legal scholars and attorneys below:

ADVERTISEMENT

AG Barr is Trump's new fixer. No need to take the political hit to pardon your friend when your fixer can do the dirty work for you. Sad day for DOJ. — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) May 7, 2020

This is not justice. https://t.co/OvMmvv8FFU — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Drop It Now is the new Lock Her Up. Joining @msnbc now to talk about this outrageous decision by the Justice Department. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'd like to know how many bats and spiders @realDonaldTrump gave Attorney General Renfield for this service. https://t.co/UItaFG4pyU — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Flynn’s words when he pled guilty: "I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.” https://t.co/vKpTrQicn7 pic.twitter.com/0eRzfN1jRV — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment represents the full collapse of an apolitical Justice Department. An astonishing assault on the rule of law and in a functional DOJ it would prompt mass resignation. https://t.co/SBa8Ubl5NN — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

WTAFlynn? ￼He already pleaded guilty in 2017 https://t.co/lqbiZJaXQD — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) May 7, 2020

An unbelievable betrayal of the prosecutorial equities of the United States. I will have a lot more to say about this as soon as the filing is available.https://t.co/XhHvmNSgzD — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 7, 2020

Another very highly respected DOJ attorney withdrawing from a case, this one about Michael Flynn. Something is deeply wrong. https://t.co/aPHtYWzsnp — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an very troubling development for the country. Stay tuned . . . https://t.co/YfAIrbUKhs — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 7, 2020

Is this DOJ dropping the Flynn charges true? Anyone know? So much damage to DOJ. One more blow to the gut. — Cynthia Alksne (@CynthiaAlksne) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is stunning. Barr is doing Trump's pardoning for him. This.would.not.happen.for.ordinairy.Americans. https://t.co/xq7AKc0K7a — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) May 7, 2020

This is not justice. This power perverted. https://t.co/tFKb73DlaG — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) May 7, 2020