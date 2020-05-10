Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown
Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown
Moscow (AFP) - President Vladimir Putin told Russians they are "invincible" when they stand together as the country on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in lockdown from the coronavirus.With cases surging and authorities urging Russians to stay in their homes, celebrations of this year's Victory Day were muted after the Kremlin grudgingly postponed plans for a grand parade with world leaders.Instead of columns of military hardware and thousands of troops marching through Red Square as planned, Putin walked alone to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the red ... (more…)
Crisis lays bare poverty in Geneva, as thousands queue for food
Geneva (AFP) - In one of the world's most expensive cities, thousands of people lined up Saturday for free food, as the COVID-19 crisis casts a spotlight on Geneva's usually invisible poor.In the Swiss city famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and fancy boutiques, people began lining up at 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Saturday, according to the association Caravane de Solidarite, the main organiser of the event.By the time the distribution at Geneva's Vernets hockey stadium began four hours later, the queue of people, most wearing masks and standing two metres (six feet) apart, stretched and... (more…)
Venezuela charges Americans with terrorism and conspiracy
Caracas (AFP) - Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy for allegedly taking part in a failed bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military, which said it had thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday.Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association," and could face 25-30 years in prison.... (more…)