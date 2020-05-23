Questions raised about Trump’s incomplete physical after president’s hydroxychloroquine admission: report
According to a report from MSNBC, White House correspondents have been unable to get a straight answer out of the White House as to when Donald Trump will complete the physical he began six months ago before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S.
As the report notes, the president’s annual exam that began back in November 2019 with the president tweeting, “Began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”
Now, six months on, there has been no follow-up and questions are being raised, particularly in light of Trump’s confession that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine to ward against contracting the coronavirus.
According to MSNBC, “It’s been more than six months since President Donald Trump claimed to have started his annual physical at Walter Reed hospital but the White House is declining to explain why he has yet to complete the yearly doctor’s examination. Senior administration officials did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment about the delay — despite Trump announcing this week he was taking an unproven and potentially dangerous drug after being exposed to an aide who tested positive for coronavirus.”
Trump has updated his plans saying it will happen soon, before begging off and complaining ” I’m so busy, I can’t do it.”
“A president’s annual physical typically occurs at the beginning of a new year. Trump’s 2019 exam was conducted in February, and his 2018 physical was conducted in January. It is uncommon for a president to complete a routine physical exam months apart and in multiple stages,” The report states.
According to presidential historian Michael Beschloss, “As a part of granting a president as much power as we do, he has the obligation to demonstrate that he is well or, if he is not, to let us know exactly what is amiss.”
What is cause for more concern than usual was Trump’s visit last year that was shrouded in secrecy “for two days as the president remained out of public view and as the White House declined to answer questions about it,” MSNBC reports.
According to the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s “interim checkup” had been “routine,” and that a “more comprehensive” examination would occur later.
As the MSNBC report notes, that was before the COVID-19 health crisis.
Pointing out that “At 73, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in for his first term as president,” the report continues, “Questions about Trump’s health are newly relevant, given his announcement this week that he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward against contracting the coronavirus. The president described it as a “two-week regimen,” which ends today. Trump has repeatedly promoted the anti-malarial drug as a coronavirus treatment despite multiple warnings about its dangers.”
Adding to questions about Trump’s health is skepticism over Dr.Conley.
“Conley replaced Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who left the job in a failed nomination to serve as secretary of Veteran Affairs,” the report states. “Two sources with direct knowledge tell NBC News that Jackson handpicked Conley as his successor and that Conley is viewed by many within the White House Medical Unit as having been unfairly promoted to the job of physician to the president without proper vetting.”
