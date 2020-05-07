Quantcast
Racist injustice of Ahmaud Arbery murder blasted by WaPo editorial board: ‘We all know the terrible answers’

May 7, 2020

On Thursday, The Washington Post editorial board weighed in on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

“What if Ahmaud Arbery had been white?” wrote the board. “What if the two men who confronted Mr. Arbery before one of them shot and killed him had been black? What if the graphic video showing a young man needlessly gunned down while on a Sunday afternoon jog had not been anonymously posted to the Internet but, instead, had been kept hidden?”

“We all know the terrible answers,” continued the board. “Had Mr. Arbery not been black, it would not have taken law enforcement authorities in Georgia more than two months to be shamed into seeking some semblance of justice in his killing. The announcement by a Georgia prosecutor that the case would be presented to a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges against the two men involved in the shooting came Tuesday, the same day that a video of the Feb. 23 shooting surfaced, sparking outrage and reigniting America’s debate about whether black lives matter. The arrest of the two men came two days later.”

“The 36-second video is difficult to watch,” wrote the board. “Taken from inside a vehicle, it shows the unarmed, 25-year-old Mr. Arbery jogging on a residential road when he comes upon a white truck stopped in the street. One white man is standing in the bed of the pickup and another beside its open driver’s-side door. Both are armed, one with a shotgun. Mr. Arbery runs around the truck and disappears from view before he reemerges. There is muffled shouting and three shots sound as Mr. Arbery tussles with the man with the shotgun before he stumbles and falls on the road. There is blood on his shirt.”

“The arrest of the father and son came after the outcry caused by the release of the video and the intervention of state officials,” concluded the board. “‘All I want to do is get justice for my son,’ said Marcus Arbery, the slain man’s father. ‘This is terrible. It could happen to anybody’s kid.’ We would add: especially, and tragically, if they are black.”

You can read more here.


‘Game Changer’ Banksy piece depicting boy playing with superhero nurse toy on display at UK hospital

May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020

By

A new artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain's health service has gone on display in a hospital, paying tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork -- entitled 'Game Changer' -- is the red cross on the nurse's uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.

Coronavirus deals ‘powerful blow’ to Vladimir Putin’s grand plans

May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020

By

The bombastic military parade through Moscow's Red Square on Saturday was slated to be the spectacle of the year on the Kremlin's calendar.

Standing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, President Vladimir Putin would have overseen a 90-minute procession of Russia's military might, showcasing 15,000 troops and the latest hardware.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, military jets will roar over an eerily quiet Moscow, spurting red, white and blue smoke to mark 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany. Putin will lay flowers at a war memorial near an abandoned Red Square and address a nation growing angry with his handling of the country.

