Records show a neighborhood on edge before Ahmaud Arbery’s final run

May 18, 2020

By

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — When Ahmaud Arbery crossed U.S. 17 and passed the low turquoise and brown sign that heralds the entrance to Satilla Shores on the last day of his life, he entered a neighborhood on edge.Eight years out of Brunswick High School, where he starred as a linebacker, he’d dreamed of playing in the NFL. At 5-foot-10, though, he was too small for the pros. He last suited up his senior year for the War of the Border game between high school all-stars from south Georgia and north Florida.The Sunday afternoon of Feb. 23 was warm and sunny. Arbery, 25, was dressed in a white T-shirt, t... (more…)

John Oliver: ‘The only way Richard Burr’s stock deal would be shadier is if he bought shares of actual coronavirus’

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is under investigation for allegedly making stock trades using inside information about the coronavirus and the stock market. While Burr was being briefed on the impact the virus was having on the country and the projections, he dumped millions of dollars in stocks and then allegedly flagged it for his family.

This week he was raided by the FBI and his phone was seized. The evidence "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver found about the situation is so far "pretty damning."

This is the ’60 Minutes’ interview with Dr. Bright that sent Trump flying into a rage

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went off on an extensive Twitterstorm Sunday night, demanding whistleblower laws be changed after a whistleblower complaint was filed by Dr. Rick Bright. Trump specifically told Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that she needed to look into it.

Collins is up for reelection in November, in one of the tightest races of her career in a state that rates the president's approval extremely low.

In his interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell, Dr. Bright reiterated much of what he testified to Congress, saying that he tried to warn the White House that no drugs could be promoted until they were tested and proven to work on the coronavirus. Trump demanded that hydroxychloroquine be used as the drug to help treat the virus. However, it was later found to cause irregular heartbeats and other heart problems in patients. It's for that reason that doctors recommended only using it while under close supervision at a hospital.

